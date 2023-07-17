The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Pennsylvania floods; Georgia shooting; student loan forgiveness; Jane Birkin’s legacy; Wimbledon; and more

Updated July 17, 2023 at 7:04 a.m. EDT|Published July 17, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

Flash flooding in Pennsylvania left five people dead.

  • What we know: A sudden deluge of rain flooded a road north of Philadelphia on Saturday, sweeping away cars. A baby and a toddler were missing after the storm.
  • The bigger picture: It followed more than a week of flooding and thunderstorms in the Northeast, with Vermont and New York’s Hudson Valley hit particularly hard.
  • Farther south: A historic heat wave across the Southwest reached its maximum intensity yesterday. The heat is forecast to shift east in the coming days.

2

Four people were killed in a shooting near Atlanta on Saturday.

  • What happened? Three men and one woman were killed in the city of Hampton, Ga., about 25 miles southeast of Atlanta.
  • The latest: The 40-year-old gunman died during a police shootout yesterday that left two officers injured, authorities said.

3

The Biden administration said it will forgive $39 billion in student loans.

  • What to know: The plan, announced Friday, could help more than 800,000 borrowers. It’s aimed at people who are enrolled in income-driven repayment plans.
  • Zooming out: It came two weeks after the Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s much broader plan to forgive over $400 billion in federal student loan debt.

4

Ukraine attacked a key bridge in occupied Crimea, an official said.

  • The details: The roadway on the bridge was damaged this morning, according to a Russian official. Ukraine used sea surface drones in the attack, a Ukrainian official said.
  • Why it matters: The bridge is an important supply route for Russia’s war in Ukraine. It was also the site of an explosion in October that required months of repairs.

5

Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin died yesterday at 76.

  • Who was she? Birkin was born in London but settled in France, where she became a leader in French style in the 1960s and 70s. She was known for her political activism.
  • Her style legacy: Paris fashion house Hermès created the Birkin bag in her honor in 1984. She had met the head of Hermès on a flight and sketched her vision for a bigger handbag.

6

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

  • The men: Alcaraz, the world’s top-ranked player, claimed his first Wimbledon championship and second Grand Slam title yesterday. Djokovic has won the tournament seven times.
  • The women: Marketa Vondrousova, 24, became the lowest-ranked woman to win Wimbledon, defeating world No. 6 Ons Jabeur on Saturday.

7

More employers are opting out of testing for marijuana.

  • The trend: Companies are taking a more lenient view of positive tests or dropping the tests altogether. All but three states have legalized some form of marijuana.
  • Why? Employers found that testing for THC disqualified good candidates for open roles, particularly among younger people. Some states have worker protections for off-hours usage.

