Monday briefing: Pennsylvania floods; Georgia shooting; student loan forgiveness; Jane Birkin’s legacy; Wimbledon; and more

Who was she? Birkin was born in London but Birkin was born in London but settled in France , where she became a leader in French style in the 1960s and 70s. She was known for her political activism.

Her style legacy: Paris fashion house Hermès Paris fashion house Hermès created the Birkin bag in her honor in 1984. She had met the head of Hermès on a flight and sketched her vision for a bigger handbag.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

The men: Alcaraz, the world’s top-ranked player, claimed his Alcaraz, the world’s top-ranked player, claimed his first Wimbledon championship and second Grand Slam title yesterday. Djokovic has won the tournament seven times.

The women: Marketa Vondrousova, 24, became the Marketa Vondrousova, 24, became the lowest-ranked woman to win Wimbledon, defeating world No. 6 Ons Jabeur on Saturday.

More employers are opting out of testing for marijuana.

The trend: Companies are Companies are taking a more lenient view of positive tests or dropping the tests altogether. All but three states have legalized some form of marijuana.

Why? Employers found that testing for THC disqualified good candidates for open roles, particularly among younger people. Some states have worker protections for off-hours usage.

