The 7
Tuesday briefing: Canada wildfire smoke; Trump classified documents case; Iowa abortion ban blocked; RSV shot Beyfortus; and more
- What to know: The shot, approved yesterday, will protect healthy babies and some vulnerable toddlers against the nation’s top cause of hospitalization among small children.
- How it works: The preventive shot, called Beyfortus, contains lab-grown antibodies. It creates a shield of protection lasting for a single respiratory virus season.
- In other medical news: An experimental new Alzheimer’s drug was shown to slow the disease in early-stage patients.
6
Americans are better off than they were before the pandemic.
- How we know: Bank account balances are 10% to 15% higher than they were in 2019, new data shows. But households are rapidly spending that extra cash.
- Why it matters: It helps explain how the U.S. has avoided a recession. Many people have been able to keep spending money despite rising inflation and borrowing costs.
- In related news: Last year’s housing market downturn appears to be ending.
7
High-pressure experiments may tell us more about Earth’s insides.
- A new tool: The U.S. is about to get a two-story-high machine that can exert 6,000 tons of force. Scientists will use it to re-create the extreme conditions of Earth’s interior.
- Why it matters: By studying the planet’s unreachable depths, scientists can learn more about what makes Earth — and potentially other planets — habitable.
And now … here’s your reminder to sit up straight. Plus: tips for better sleep during a heat wave.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.