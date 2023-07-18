The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Canada wildfire smoke; Trump classified documents case; Iowa abortion ban blocked; RSV shot Beyfortus; and more

By
and 
Updated July 18, 2023 at 7:09 a.m. EDT|Published July 18, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

Smoke from Canada’s wildfires is set to blanket much of the East Coast.

2

Donald Trump’s attempt to block an election probe in Georgia was rejected.

  • What to know: Trump had asked the state’s top court to stop a criminal investigation into his alleged 2020 election interference. Yesterday, the petition was dismissed.
  • Today: The first pretrial hearing in a separate Trump case — over the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents — will take place in Florida.

3

An Iowa judge temporarily blocked the state’s new abortion ban yesterday.

  • What to know: State law will revert to allowing abortions until 22 weeks of pregnancy, pending hearings. A restrictive six-week ban had gone into effect on Friday.
  • What’s next? Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed the law last week, said she would fight to reinstate the ban all the way to the state’s Supreme Court.

4

Ukraine is making some gains in its counteroffensive against Russia.

  • The details: Progress has been slow in the five weeks since the operation began. U.S. officials have urged Ukraine to use large-scale offensive tactics to make a breakthrough.
  • What else to know: There’s concern over global food prices after Russia ended a deal yesterday that had allowed grain from Ukraine to reach developing countries.

5

Regulators approved the first antibody treatment to protect all infants from RSV.

  • What to know: The shot, approved yesterday, will protect healthy babies and some vulnerable toddlers against the nation’s top cause of hospitalization among small children.
  • How it works: The preventive shot, called Beyfortus, contains lab-grown antibodies. It creates a shield of protection lasting for a single respiratory virus season.
  • In other medical news: An experimental new Alzheimer’s drug was shown to slow the disease in early-stage patients.

6

Americans are better off than they were before the pandemic.

  • How we know: Bank account balances are 10% to 15% higher than they were in 2019, new data shows. But households are rapidly spending that extra cash.
  • Why it matters: It helps explain how the U.S. has avoided a recession. Many people have been able to keep spending money despite rising inflation and borrowing costs.
  • In related news: Last year’s housing market downturn appears to be ending.

7

High-pressure experiments may tell us more about Earth’s insides.

  • A new tool: The U.S. is about to get a two-story-high machine that can exert 6,000 tons of force. Scientists will use it to re-create the extreme conditions of Earth’s interior.
  • Why it matters: By studying the planet’s unreachable depths, scientists can learn more about what makes Earth — and potentially other planets — habitable.

And now … here’s your reminder to sit up straight. Plus: tips for better sleep during a heat wave.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...