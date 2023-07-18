The 7 The 7 Tuesday briefing: Canada wildfire smoke; Trump classified documents case; Iowa abortion ban blocked; RSV shot Beyfortus; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

Gift Article Share Human read | Listen 6 min

What to know: The shot, approved yesterday, The shot, approved yesterday, will protect healthy babies and some vulnerable toddlers against the nation’s top cause of hospitalization among small children.

How it works: The preventive shot, called Beyfortus, contains lab-grown antibodies. It creates a shield of protection lasting for a single respiratory virus season.

In other medical news: An An experimental new Alzheimer’s drug was shown to slow the disease in early-stage patients.

6

Americans are better off than they were before the pandemic.

How we know: Bank account balances are Bank account balances are 10% to 15% higher than they were in 2019, new data shows. But households are rapidly spending that extra cash.

Why it matters: It helps explain how the U.S. has avoided a recession. Many people have been able to keep spending money despite rising inflation and borrowing costs.

In related news: Last year’s housing market downturn Last year’s housing market downturn appears to be ending

Advertisement

7

High-pressure experiments may tell us more about Earth’s insides.

A new tool: The U.S. is about to get a two-story-high machine that can exert The U.S. is about to get a two-story-high machine that can exert 6,000 tons of force . Scientists will use it to re-create the extreme conditions of Earth’s interior.

Why it matters: By studying the planet’s unreachable depths, scientists can learn more about what makes Earth — and potentially other planets — habitable.

And now … here’s your reminder to sit up straight. Plus: tips for better sleep during a heat wave.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.