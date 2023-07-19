The 7 The 7 Wednesday briefing: Trump Jan. 6 investigation; Phoenix heat; North Korea; Powerball lottery drawing; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

Gift Article Share

The numbers: The rate of overdose deaths involving both opioids and cocaine nearly quintupled between 2011 and 2021, The rate of overdose deaths involving both opioids and cocaine nearly quintupled between 2011 and 2021, a new CDC analysis shows.

Deadly combination: In 2021, nearly 80% of cocaine overdose deaths involved an opioid. Most deaths appear to result from intentional mixing of the drugs, researchers said.

6

The Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion for the third time in its history.

What to know: The lottery has had 38 consecutive drawings without a grand prizewinning ticket. The The lottery has had 38 consecutive drawings without a grand prizewinning ticket. The next drawing is tonight.

The odds: You’re You’re 216 times more likely to be struck by lightning.

If you win: You would get $516.8 million in cash, or the full billion over 29 years. (Just in case: Here’s how to You would get $516.8 million in cash, or the full billion over 29 years. (Just in case: Here’s how to manage that windfall .)

Advertisement

7

A fight for the “Taco Tuesday” trademark ended yesterday.

How? Taco John’s, a Wyoming-based chain, Taco John’s, a Wyoming-based chain, gave up its legal claim to the phrase following a challenge brought in May by the much larger company Taco Bell.

What it means: Any company — outside New Jersey, where a different chain has the rights — can now use “Taco Tuesday” to promote its food.

And now … if we’ve put you in the mood for a taco night: Try these recipes for fillings, toppings and drinks.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.