Wednesday briefing: Trump Jan. 6 investigation; Phoenix heat; North Korea; Powerball lottery drawing; and more

July 19, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Donald Trump said he’s a target in a federal Jan. 6 investigation.

Phoenix hit a record 19th day of 110+ degrees in a row.

A U.S. soldier was detained after intentionally crossing into North Korea.

Russia carried out a wave of attacks in southern and eastern Ukraine yesterday.

  • The details: Russia said the strikes were retaliation for Monday’s deadly explosion on the Crimean Bridge. Attacks on the southern port city of Odessa continued overnight.
  • At the bridge: Traffic has partially resumed after the strike by Ukrainian forces, a Russian official said. The bridge is a crucial link between Russia and occupied Crimea.

More people are dying after mixing opioids with cocaine and meth.

  • The numbers: The rate of overdose deaths involving both opioids and cocaine nearly quintupled between 2011 and 2021, a new CDC analysis shows.
  • Deadly combination: In 2021, nearly 80% of cocaine overdose deaths involved an opioid. Most deaths appear to result from intentional mixing of the drugs, researchers said.

The Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion for the third time in its history.

  • What to know: The lottery has had 38 consecutive drawings without a grand prizewinning ticket. The next drawing is tonight.
  • The odds: You’re 216 times more likely to be struck by lightning.
  • If you win: You would get $516.8 million in cash, or the full billion over 29 years. (Just in case: Here’s how to manage that windfall.)

A fight for the “Taco Tuesday” trademark ended yesterday.

  • How? Taco John’s, a Wyoming-based chain, gave up its legal claim to the phrase following a challenge brought in May by the much larger company Taco Bell.
  • What it means: Any company — outside New Jersey, where a different chain has the rights — can now use “Taco Tuesday” to promote its food.

And now … if we’ve put you in the mood for a taco night: Try these recipes for fillings, toppings and drinks.

