Wednesday briefing: Trump Jan. 6 investigation; Phoenix heat; North Korea; Powerball lottery drawing; and more
- The numbers: The rate of overdose deaths involving both opioids and cocaine nearly quintupled between 2011 and 2021, a new CDC analysis shows.
- Deadly combination: In 2021, nearly 80% of cocaine overdose deaths involved an opioid. Most deaths appear to result from intentional mixing of the drugs, researchers said.
The Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion for the third time in its history.
- What to know: The lottery has had 38 consecutive drawings without a grand prizewinning ticket. The next drawing is tonight.
- The odds: You’re 216 times more likely to be struck by lightning.
- If you win: You would get $516.8 million in cash, or the full billion over 29 years. (Just in case: Here’s how to manage that windfall.)
A fight for the “Taco Tuesday” trademark ended yesterday.
- How? Taco John’s, a Wyoming-based chain, gave up its legal claim to the phrase following a challenge brought in May by the much larger company Taco Bell.
- What it means: Any company — outside New Jersey, where a different chain has the rights — can now use “Taco Tuesday” to promote its food.
And now … if we’ve put you in the mood for a taco night: Try these recipes for fillings, toppings and drinks.
