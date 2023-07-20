The 7
Thursday briefing: New Zealand shooting; abortion pills; Stanford president; covid symptoms; Powerball winner; and more
- What’s happening: State education departments are locked in tense negotiations with educational publishers about the teaching of gender, history, race and sex.
- What’s at stake: Educational publishers face fines and even jail time if their materials break state laws. But the laws are often confusing, and school officials are delaying book purchases.
6
A gene variant may protect some people from covid symptoms.
- What to know: At least 20% of people who contract the coronavirus remain asymptomatic. Some may be helped by a variant of an immunity gene, a new study found.
- How it works: The variant may speed up the immune system’s response so that it can clear the virus before symptoms set in.
7
A player in California won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot.
- The details: The winning numbers in last night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The lucky ticket was sold at a mini market in Los Angeles.
- The prize: Either $558.1 million in cash up front or $1.08 billion through annual payments over 30 years. It’s only the third time the jackpot has run into the billions.
And now … the best tech to help you in a natural disaster. Plus: the life skills teens should know before leaving home.
