Thursday briefing: New Zealand shooting; abortion pills; Stanford president; covid symptoms; Powerball winner; and more

Updated July 20, 2023 at 7:02 a.m. EDT|Published July 20, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The brutal heat wave across the southern U.S. is expanding.

  • The forecast: Around 80 million Americans could suffer temperatures or heat indexes above 105 through this weekend. Dozens of record highs are expected in the Southwest.
  • What’s causing this? An area of high pressure called a heat dome. But climate change is making heat waves like this one more frequent and intense.
  • In related news: China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, said it will deal with climate change at its own pace.

2

There was a deadly shooting in New Zealand before the World Cup began.

  • The details: Two people were killed and six wounded in Auckland today, police said. The gunman also died. Gun violence is rare in New Zealand, which has strict gun-control laws.
  • The timing: It happened around 12 hours before the first game of the women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. The tournament will continue as planned.

3

Doctors are sending abortion pills into states with bans.

  • What’s happening? At least 3,500 doses have been shipped since mid-June. The effort could help facilitate at least 42,000 abortions in states where they’re restricted over the next year.
  • Is it legal? Yes. Telemedicine shield laws, introduced in Democrat-led states over the past year, protect abortion providers who mail pills to restricted states.

4

Stanford’s president will resign after flaws were found in his research.

  • The details: Marc Tessier-Lavigne failed to correct mistakes in old scientific papers, and he oversaw labs with an “unusual frequency” of data manipulations, an inquiry found.
  • Why it matters: It’s a dramatic fall from the top of one of the world’s most respected schools. It also raises wider questions about data manipulation in academic research.
  • Elsewhere in academia: Wesleyan University announced it will end legacy admissions.

5

Textbook sales are plunging in the face of new laws in conservative states.

  • What’s happening: State education departments are locked in tense negotiations with educational publishers about the teaching of gender, history, race and sex.
  • What’s at stake: Educational publishers face fines and even jail time if their materials break state laws. But the laws are often confusing, and school officials are delaying book purchases.

6

A gene variant may protect some people from covid symptoms.

  • What to know: At least 20% of people who contract the coronavirus remain asymptomatic. Some may be helped by a variant of an immunity gene, a new study found.
  • How it works: The variant may speed up the immune system’s response so that it can clear the virus before symptoms set in.

7

A player in California won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

  • The details: The winning numbers in last night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The lucky ticket was sold at a mini market in Los Angeles.
  • The prize: Either $558.1 million in cash up front or $1.08 billion through annual payments over 30 years. It’s only the third time the jackpot has run into the billions.

