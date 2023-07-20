The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: New Zealand shooting; abortion pills; Stanford president; covid symptoms; Powerball winner; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

Gift Article Share Human read | Listen 7 min

What’s happening: State education departments are State education departments are locked in tense negotiations with educational publishers about the teaching of gender, history, race and sex.

What’s at stake: Educational publishers face fines and even jail time if their materials break state laws. But the laws are often confusing, and school officials are delaying book purchases.

6

A gene variant may protect some people from covid symptoms.

What to know: At least 20% of people who contract the coronavirus remain asymptomatic. Some may be helped by a variant of At least 20% of people who contract the coronavirus remain asymptomatic. Some may be helped by a variant of an immunity gene , a new study found.

How it works: The variant may speed up the immune system’s response so that it can clear the virus before symptoms set in.

Advertisement

7

A player in California won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The details: The winning numbers in The winning numbers in last night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The lucky ticket was sold at a mini market in Los Angeles.

The prize: Either $558.1 million in cash up front or $1.08 billion through annual payments over 30 years. It’s only Either $558.1 million in cash up front or $1.08 billion through annual payments over 30 years. It’s only the third time the jackpot has run into the billions.

And now … the best tech to help you in a natural disaster. Plus: the life skills teens should know before leaving home.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.