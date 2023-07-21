The 7The 7

Friday briefing: The hottest month on record; UPS strike; how to watch the women’s World Cup; Barbenheimer; and more

Updated July 21, 2023 at 7:03 a.m. EDT|Published July 21, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

Ukraine has started firing a controversial U.S. weapon at Russian forces.

2

We are living through Earth’s hottest month on record.

  • How we know: July has had 17 days that were hotter than any others in decades of observations, scientists say. This may be the hottest month in 100,000 years.
  • In the U.S.: Southern states are dealing with the most extreme heat wave they have faced. Over the next week, a heat dome will inch northward and stretch from coast to coast.

3

A nationwide UPS strike appears increasingly likely.

  • What to know: UPS and the union representing its 340,000 workers have yet to reach a deal ahead of an Aug. 1 strike deadline. But they have agreed to resume negotiations next week.
  • The bigger picture: This would be the largest work stoppage in more than 50 years and would rattle the U.S. economy. UPS delivers a quarter of all packages in the country.

4

Seven big tech companies agreed to alert people to AI-generated content.

  • Who? Google, Microsoft and the maker of ChatGPT were among the firms to sign a voluntary pledge to address the risks of artificial intelligence, the White House said today.
  • The plan: The companies agreed to oversight from independent security experts and will create watermarking systems to flag when an image, text or video is created by AI.

5

Ancient soil from Greenland suggests some of its ice could disappear.

  • The discovery: Part of Greenland was ice-free about 416,000 years ago, new research shows. Back then, Earth’s temperature wasn’t much higher than it is now.
  • Why it’s worrying: It suggests the planet’s rapidly rising temperatures could again melt Greenland’s ice, submerging coastlines in several feet of sea level rise.

6

The U.S. plays its first game at the women’s World Cup tonight.

  • The setting: It’s the biggest women’s tournament in World Cup history, with 32 national teams competing. Australia and New Zealand are joint hosts.
  • How it works: There are eight groups of four teams. The top two in each group will qualify for the knockout rounds, culminating in the final on Aug. 20.
  • Tonight: The U.S. plays Vietnam at 9 p.m. Eastern. Watch on Fox and Telemundo.

7

The biggest movie weekend of the year is here: It’s time for Barbenheimer.

And now ... what to make this weekend: Celebrate Barbie Chef’s careers with one of these recipes. What to read: Something from Barack Obama’s summer reading list.

