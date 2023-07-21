The 7
Friday briefing: The hottest month on record; UPS strike; how to watch the women’s World Cup; Barbenheimer; and more
- The setting: It’s the biggest women’s tournament in World Cup history, with 32 national teams competing. Australia and New Zealand are joint hosts.
- How it works: There are eight groups of four teams. The top two in each group will qualify for the knockout rounds, culminating in the final on Aug. 20.
- Tonight: The U.S. plays Vietnam at 9 p.m. Eastern. Watch on Fox and Telemundo.
The biggest movie weekend of the year is here: It’s time for Barbenheimer.
- “Barbie”: The “hot-pink mess of a movie” from Greta Gerwig gets three out of four stars from our film critic. The iconic doll’s journey takes her from Barbieland to the real world.
- “Oppenheimer”: Christopher Nolan’s epic about the father of the atomic bomb gets four stars. Cillian Murphy stars in the three-hour biopic — which was shot in just 57 days.
And now ... what to make this weekend: Celebrate Barbie Chef’s careers with one of these recipes. What to read: Something from Barack Obama’s summer reading list.
