Monday briefing: Israel protests; Trump trial date; Spanish elections; Emmett Till monument; Twitter X; ‘Barbenheimer’; and more

Updated July 24, 2023 at 7:01 a.m. EDT|Published July 24, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
It was a chaotic weekend of protests in Israel.

  • Why people are protesting: Israel’s far-right government wants to limit the power of the Supreme Court. Parliament is voting on the controversial plans today.
  • Yesterday: Tens of thousands of citizens filled the streets, some spending their sixth consecutive night outdoors. Members of the military are also pushing back.
  • Adding to the chaos: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 73, was rushed to the hospital for an emergency cardiac procedure. He was released this morning.

Donald Trump’s classified documents trial was scheduled for May.

No clear winner emerged in Spain’s highly charged elections.

  • What happened? Voters handed neither conservatives nor liberals a decisive victory in yesterday’s elections. The impasse could take weeks or months to resolve.
  • What else to know: The anti-LBGTQ+, anti-feminist climate deniers of the far-right Vox Party did slightly worse than had been expected, losing 19 of their 52 seats.

A new national monument will honor Emmett Till.

Twitter is rebranding to “X.”

  • The details: Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, announced the rebrand this weekend. He suggested replacing its blue bird logo with an “X,” which started showing up on the site overnight.
  • Why? It’s not clear. Branding experts and former employees, including some Musk elevated before dismissing, were critical of the decision.

A new morning-after pill can prevent sexually transmitted infections.

  • How it works: Doxycycline, a common antibiotic, has been shown to prevent syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex.
  • The problem: Some medical professionals worry that frequent use of the treatment could contribute to antibiotic resistance and the creation of new, drug-resistant superbugs.

“Barbenheimer” shattered box office records this weekend.

  • The takings: “Oppenheimer” earned $80.5 million domestically. “Barbie” earned $155 million — the biggest North American opening for a movie directed by a woman.
  • What it means: The twin blockbusters, playfully linked by moviegoers, gave Hollywood its fourth-biggest three-day weekend — and the largest not led by the Avengers or Star Wars franchises.

