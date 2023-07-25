The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Israel protests; U.S. heat wave; Rio Grande barrier; Spotify price hike; white font résumé trick; and more

By
and 
July 25, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

A national crisis is growing in Israel.

2

This week will be the summer’s hottest so far over the Lower 48.

  • What to expect: Over 250 million people are set to experience heat indexes over 90 degrees. Temperatures are forecast to be above normal in all regions except the Pacific Northwest.
  • The bigger picture: Deadly heat waves in parts of North America and Europe this month would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change, a new study found.

3

The Justice Department sued Texas over its floating barrier on the Rio Grande.

  • What to know: The suit accuses the state of building the barrier without proper authorization. The 1,000-foot chain of buoys is intended to stop migrants crossing from Mexico.
  • Why it matters: The legal action, announced yesterday, sets up a showdown over immigration that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said he will fight all the way to the Supreme Court.

4

IRS agents will no longer knock on taxpayers’ doors unannounced.

  • What to know: IRS agents knock on tens of thousands of doors each year. That will be reduced to hundreds — and only in unusual circumstances — the agency said yesterday.
  • Why? Concerns about employees’ safety when dealing with angry taxpayers. In the future, people will get letters asking them to schedule a visit with an agent.

5

The politics of coronavirus may have led to excess deaths among Republicans.

  • The details: Registered Republicans in Ohio and Florida had a higher rate of excess deaths than Democrats after vaccines became available in April 2021, a new study revealed.
  • Some caveats: The data linked death records to party registration, but didn’t look at voters with no party affiliation. It also didn’t specify individual causes of death or vaccine status.

6

Spotify hiked prices for its premium ad-free subscriptions.

  • How much? Individual plans will increase by a dollar to $10.99 in the U.S. and family plans to $16.99, the company said yesterday. Duo plans will go up by $2 to $14.99 a month.
  • Why? It brings Spotify’s price in line with other music streaming services. The increase for individual plans is the first in over a decade for the world’s biggest music streamer.

7

Job hunters are using white font on résumés to trick AI filters.

  • The idea: That you can get past artificial intelligence screenings by pasting relevant keywords, or entire job descriptions, onto a résumé in white text that human reviewers won’t see.
  • Does it work? The white text may not always be hidden by recruiting software, experts warned. And the hack could make a candidate appear dishonest to recruiters.

