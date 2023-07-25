The 7
Tuesday briefing: Israel protests; U.S. heat wave; Rio Grande barrier; Spotify price hike; white font résumé trick; and more
- The details: Registered Republicans in Ohio and Florida had a higher rate of excess deaths than Democrats after vaccines became available in April 2021, a new study revealed.
- Some caveats: The data linked death records to party registration, but didn’t look at voters with no party affiliation. It also didn’t specify individual causes of death or vaccine status.
Spotify hiked prices for its premium ad-free subscriptions.
- How much? Individual plans will increase by a dollar to $10.99 in the U.S. and family plans to $16.99, the company said yesterday. Duo plans will go up by $2 to $14.99 a month.
- Why? It brings Spotify’s price in line with other music streaming services. The increase for individual plans is the first in over a decade for the world’s biggest music streamer.
Job hunters are using white font on résumés to trick AI filters.
- The idea: That you can get past artificial intelligence screenings by pasting relevant keywords, or entire job descriptions, onto a résumé in white text that human reviewers won’t see.
- Does it work? The white text may not always be hidden by recruiting software, experts warned. And the hack could make a candidate appear dishonest to recruiters.
