Wednesday briefing: Biden’s asylum rules blocked; UPS strike; Harvard legacy admissions; Bronny James; World Cup; and more
- What we know: The 18-year-old had a medical emergency during a practice at the University of Southern California on Monday. He was still hospitalized yesterday in stable condition.
- Zooming out: James, an incoming freshman on USC’s basketball team, is the latest elite athlete to experience a cardiac arrest. It can be fatal, especially without immediate treatment.
The U.S. plays the Netherlands at the women’s World Cup tonight.
- The details: The match kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern on Fox and Telemundo. The Netherlands will provide a tougher test than Vietnam, which the U.S. defeated, 3-0, last week.
- What it means: A win would give the U.S. six points, which could be enough to reach the knockout stages. If not, it would come down to Tuesday’s game against Portugal.
And now … how to escape the other tourists on your travels. Plus: Prepare to pay a fee to visit Europe next year.
