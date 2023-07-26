The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Biden’s asylum rules blocked; UPS strike; Harvard legacy admissions; Bronny James; World Cup; and more

Updated July 26, 2023 at 6:49 a.m. EDT|Published July 26, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

A federal judge blocked President Biden’s new asylum restrictions for migrants.

  • Why? The rules, which penalize migrants who cross the border illegally and reward those who schedule appointments to seek asylum, violate federal law, the judge said yesterday.
  • Why it matters: The Biden administration had credited the temporary rules with a slowdown in illegal crossings. The government was given 14 days to appeal before the ruling takes effect.

2

A potentially devastating UPS strike was averted.

  • How? The delivery giant and the Teamsters, the union representing its 340,000 employees, reached a tentative deal on a five-year contract yesterday.
  • The deal: If ratified next month, it would include a $2.75-an-hour raise for all UPS employees, higher pay for part-time workers and air conditioning in new delivery vans.

3

A crucial ocean current is showing signs of collapse.

  • The problem: A current carrying warm water from the tropics to the North Atlantic has become slower and less resilient due to melting Arctic ice, a new study found.
  • Why it matters: A collapse within the next few decades would cause dramatic weather changes on both sides of the Atlantic, but scientists can’t agree on the timeline.
  • Other ocean news: Waters off the South Florida coast topped 100 degrees on Monday.

4

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again today.

  • Why? To tackle rising prices. Inflation has fallen every month since June 2022, but it’s still above normal levels.
  • What to expect: A quarter-point hike, which would bring the rate to 5.5%.
  • Are these hikes working? There are encouraging signs. But other factors may have helped to tame prices, and not every source of inflation has faded at the same time.

5

Harvard is facing a federal civil rights inquiry over legacy admissions.

6

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest.

  • What we know: The 18-year-old had a medical emergency during a practice at the University of Southern California on Monday. He was still hospitalized yesterday in stable condition.
  • Zooming out: James, an incoming freshman on USC’s basketball team, is the latest elite athlete to experience a cardiac arrest. It can be fatal, especially without immediate treatment.

7

The U.S. plays the Netherlands at the women’s World Cup tonight.

