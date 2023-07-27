The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Ukraine counteroffensive; Hunter Biden; Sinéad O’Connor; U.S. vs. Netherlands; UFO hearing; and more

Updated July 27, 2023 at 7:07 a.m. EDT|Published July 27, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Ukraine launched a new push in its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

  • What to know: Ukrainian forces advanced in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, officials said yesterday. Their goal is to reach the strategically important Sea of Azov farther south.
  • The bigger picture: Progress has been slow since the counteroffensive began last month. It’s not clear if these latest moves mean the main thrust of the operation has begun.

A federal judge delayed accepting a guilty plea from Hunter Biden.

  • What’s happening? A deal was struck last month in which President Biden’s son would plead guilty to two tax charges. But it began to unravel at a hearing yesterday.
  • Why? The terms of the deal may not be constitutional, the judge said. She asked prosecutors and defense lawyers to work out a fix to address her concerns.
  • Zooming out: It was another twist in a high-profile legal battle that has become a favorite talking point for Republican critics of the president.

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has died.

Kevin Spacey was acquitted in a sexual assault trial in the U.K.

  • What happened: A London jury found the Academy Award-winning actor not guilty of sexually assaulting four men. He was facing a potential life sentence.
  • The background: Spacey has faced a string of sexual misconduct accusations since 2017. He was fired from projects, including Netflix’s “House of Cards,” as a result.
Very few doctors were punished for spreading covid-19 misinformation.

  • How we know: A Post analysis of disciplinary records from state medical boards found that they rarely disciplined doctors who misled patients about vaccines, masks and unproven treatments.
  • What we learned: There were at least 480 covid-misinformation-related complaints to the boards. Only a tiny fraction of those led to disciplinary action, including five doctors losing their medical licenses.

The U.S. tied with the Netherlands at the World Cup last night.

Congress held an unusual hearing about UFOs yesterday.

  • What happened: House lawmakers called for more transparency in the government’s reporting on unidentified phenomena, also known as UAPs.
  • Why are they doing this? It’s a national security issue. Efforts have been made to destigmatize the reporting of UAPs in case they are foreign drones or other technology.
  • What about aliens? The hearing included testimony and allusions to a government coverup. Those claims are so far unsubstantiated.

And now … how to make Robert Oppenheimer’s second-most famous creation: His signature martini.

