Thursday briefing: Ukraine counteroffensive; Hunter Biden; Sinéad O’Connor; U.S. vs. Netherlands; UFO hearing; and more
- The match: The Dutch went ahead early, but U.S. captain Lindsey Horan leveled the score at 1-1 in the second half. The U.S. remains at the top of Group E with four points after two matches.
- What’s next? Group play concludes Tuesday with the U.S. facing Portugal. A win or draw would guarantee the U.S. a spot in the knockout round.
Congress held an unusual hearing about UFOs yesterday.
- What happened: House lawmakers called for more transparency in the government’s reporting on unidentified phenomena, also known as UAPs.
- Why are they doing this? It’s a national security issue. Efforts have been made to destigmatize the reporting of UAPs in case they are foreign drones or other technology.
- What about aliens? The hearing included testimony and allusions to a government coverup. Those claims are so far unsubstantiated.
And now … how to make Robert Oppenheimer’s second-most famous creation: His signature martini.
