Friday briefing: More Trump charges; U.S. heat wave; Memphis police; Supreme Court; alpha-gal syndrome; and more

July 28, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

Donald Trump is facing new charges in the classified documents case.

  • What to know: The former president and two aides are accused of trying to keep security camera footage from being reviewed by investigators, prosecutors announced yesterday.
  • The case: Trump now faces 40 federal charges, including 32 counts of illegally retaining national defense information. He allegedly hid classified documents at his Florida home.

Extreme heat is blanketing more of the U.S. than it has all summer.

  • Where? From California to Maine, with over 170 million people under heat alerts. The Midwest will see the most intense heat compared with normal temperatures this weekend.
  • What else to know: President Biden unveiled new safety measures yesterday, which aim to protect workers in construction, agriculture and other industries vulnerable to heat.

The Senate passed a defense policy bill last night.

  • What’s in it? More military spending and a pay raise for service members and other Defense Department employees, among other measures.
  • What’s next? A clash with the House, where hard-right Republicans passed a vastly different package targeting the military’s abortion policy and diversity protections.
  • In related news: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered no health update yesterday after he froze mid-sentence at a Wednesday news conference.

The Justice Department opened a civil rights investigation into Memphis police.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for a controversial natural gas pipeline.

  • The pipeline: It will stretch 300 miles through mountains in West Virginia and Virginia. Environmentalists say it threatens lands, water resources and endangered species.
  • Yesterday’s ruling: Justices lifted a lower court’s pause on remaining construction. Much of the pipeline is already built, but legal challenges have paused construction since 2021.

A red meat allergy linked to ticks may be far more common than we thought.

  • What to know: Up to 450,000 people in the U.S. may have developed the potentially life-threatening alpha-gal syndrome, according to CDC reports released yesterday.
  • How it works: The allergic reaction is caused by the injection of a sugar molecule found in tick saliva. It can then be triggered by eating red meat, including beef, lamb and pork.
  • The symptoms: They range from hives and itchy rash, to more severe reactions, including difficulty breathing and drops in blood pressure.

Scientists woke up a 46,000-year-old worm.

  • What happened? The microscopic roundworm had been frozen beneath 130 feet of Siberian permafrost before it was revived and started having babies, a new study said.
  • What it can teach us: How animals can adapt to extreme environments, like the soaring global temperatures and changing weather patterns of today.

