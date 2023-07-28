The 7 The 7 Friday briefing: More Trump charges; U.S. heat wave; Memphis police; Supreme Court; alpha-gal syndrome; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

The pipeline: It will stretch 300 miles through mountains in West Virginia and Virginia. Environmentalists say it threatens lands, water resources and It will stretch 300 miles through mountains in West Virginia and Virginia. Environmentalists say it threatens lands, water resources and endangered species

Yesterday’s ruling: Justices Justices lifted a lower court’s pause on remaining construction. Much of the pipeline is already built, but legal challenges have paused construction since 2021.

6

A red meat allergy linked to ticks may be far more common than we thought.

What to know: Up to 450,000 people in the U.S. may have developed the potentially life-threatening alpha-gal syndrome, according to CDC reports Up to 450,000 people in the U.S. may have developed the potentially life-threatening alpha-gal syndrome, according to CDC reports released yesterday

How it works: The allergic reaction is caused by the injection of a sugar molecule found in tick saliva. It can then be triggered by eating red meat, including beef, lamb and pork.

The symptoms: They range from hives and itchy rash, to more severe reactions, including difficulty breathing and drops in blood pressure.

7

Scientists woke up a 46,000-year-old worm.

What happened? The microscopic roundworm had been frozen beneath 130 feet of Siberian permafrost before The microscopic roundworm had been frozen beneath 130 feet of Siberian permafrost before it was revived and started having babies, a new study said.

What it can teach us: How animals can adapt to extreme environments, like the soaring global temperatures and changing weather patterns of today.

And now … what to watch this weekend: Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” is in theaters. What to make: The perfect tomato bruschetta.

