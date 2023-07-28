The 7
Friday briefing: More Trump charges; U.S. heat wave; Memphis police; Supreme Court; alpha-gal syndrome; and more
- The pipeline: It will stretch 300 miles through mountains in West Virginia and Virginia. Environmentalists say it threatens lands, water resources and endangered species.
- Yesterday’s ruling: Justices lifted a lower court’s pause on remaining construction. Much of the pipeline is already built, but legal challenges have paused construction since 2021.
6
A red meat allergy linked to ticks may be far more common than we thought.
- What to know: Up to 450,000 people in the U.S. may have developed the potentially life-threatening alpha-gal syndrome, according to CDC reports released yesterday.
- How it works: The allergic reaction is caused by the injection of a sugar molecule found in tick saliva. It can then be triggered by eating red meat, including beef, lamb and pork.
- The symptoms: They range from hives and itchy rash, to more severe reactions, including difficulty breathing and drops in blood pressure.
7
Scientists woke up a 46,000-year-old worm.
- What happened? The microscopic roundworm had been frozen beneath 130 feet of Siberian permafrost before it was revived and started having babies, a new study said.
- What it can teach us: How animals can adapt to extreme environments, like the soaring global temperatures and changing weather patterns of today.
And now … what to watch this weekend: Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” is in theaters. What to make: The perfect tomato bruschetta.
