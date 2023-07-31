The 7 The 7 Monday briefing: Deadly strike in Ukraine; Carlos De Oliveira; rent prices; how to watch U.S. vs. Portugal; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

What does the law do? Makes it a crime for librarians and booksellers to give minors materials deemed “harmful” to them. It was set to take effect tomorrow.

The latest: A federal judge A federal judge temporarily blocked the law on Saturday. He sided with bookstores and libraries that argued in a lawsuit that parts of the law were unconstitutional.

Rent prices are finally cooling.

What to know: Rent increases have returned to pre-pandemic norms, growing between 1% and 3% per year, according to new data. See how prices are Rent increases have returned to pre-pandemic norms, growing between 1% and 3% per year, according to new data. See how prices are changing in your area here

It’s a relief: Between 2020 and 2022, monthly rents shot up by 15% — the fastest increase in nearly a century. New housing construction has helped to calm rising costs.

The U.S. will play Portugal at the women’s World Cup overnight.

Scientists discovered how to induce virgin birth in fruit flies.

What to know : Fruit flies that normally must mate to reproduce can be genetically modified to : Fruit flies that normally must mate to reproduce can be genetically modified to give birth asexually for generations to come, a new study found.

Why animals do it : Virgin birth, or parthenogenesis, can be a survival strategy to keep species alive when they face unfavorable conditions, like a lack of mates.

Why it matters: Modern farming methods may be creating the conditions for virgin births in crop pests, making them harder to eliminate.

And now … chemical, mineral or tinted? Here’s how to pick the best sunscreen for your skin.

