Monday briefing: Deadly strike in Ukraine; Carlos De Oliveira; rent prices; how to watch U.S. vs. Portugal; and more

Updated July 31, 2023 at 6:44 a.m. EDT|Published July 31, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

An attack on a city in southern Ukraine left at least four people dead.

  • Where? Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown. At least 43 people were injured after Russian missiles struck the city, Ukrainian officials said today.
  • The timing: The strikes came a day after Russian officials accused Ukraine of drone strikes in Moscow and occupied Crimea. Ukraine has not said whether it was responsible.

2

An aide to Donald Trump is expected to plead not guilty in court today.

3

At least 40 people were killed in a bombing in Pakistan yesterday.

  • What happened: A suspected suicide bomber targeted a right-wing political and religious party. Nearly 200 people were injured at the convention in the country’s northwest.
  • The bigger picture: There has been a resurgence of terrorist attacks in Pakistan ahead of a general election this year.

4

An Arkansas law against providing “harmful” books to children was blocked.

  • What does the law do? Makes it a crime for librarians and booksellers to give minors materials deemed “harmful” to them. It was set to take effect tomorrow.
  • The latest: A federal judge temporarily blocked the law on Saturday. He sided with bookstores and libraries that argued in a lawsuit that parts of the law were unconstitutional.

5

Rent prices are finally cooling.

  • What to know: Rent increases have returned to pre-pandemic norms, growing between 1% and 3% per year, according to new data. See how prices are changing in your area here.
  • It’s a relief: Between 2020 and 2022, monthly rents shot up by 15% — the fastest increase in nearly a century. New housing construction has helped to calm rising costs.

6

The U.S. will play Portugal at the women’s World Cup overnight.

7

Scientists discovered how to induce virgin birth in fruit flies.

  • What to know: Fruit flies that normally must mate to reproduce can be genetically modified to give birth asexually for generations to come, a new study found.
  • Why animals do it: Virgin birth, or parthenogenesis, can be a survival strategy to keep species alive when they face unfavorable conditions, like a lack of mates.
  • Why it matters: Modern farming methods may be creating the conditions for virgin births in crop pests, making them harder to eliminate.

And now … chemical, mineral or tinted? Here’s how to pick the best sunscreen for your skin.

