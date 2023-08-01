The 7 The 7 Tuesday briefing: Trump’s fundraising; Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens; Angus Cloud; U.S. vs. Portugal; long covid; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

Gift Article Share Human read | Listen 6 min

6

The National Institutes of Health will study potential long-covid treatments.

What to know: The NIH will The NIH will launch multiple clinical trials testing the safety and effectiveness of treatments for long-covid symptoms, it announced yesterday.

What is long covid? It has no brain fog, cognitive problems, and heart and lung issues. It has no agreed-upon definition , but can include some of 200 symptoms , such asbrain fog, cognitive problems, and heart and lung issues.

Bigger picture: A Post analysis estimated that about A Post analysis estimated that about 14 million Americans are living with the condition.

Advertisement

7

A man is suing Taco Bell over its allegedly skimpy fillings.

What happened: New Yorker Frank Siragusa New Yorker Frank Siragusa filed a class-action lawsuit yesterday alleging that Taco Bell engages in “unfair and materially misleading advertising.”

Why? Siragusa said the chain’s Siragusa said the chain’s Mexican Pizza and Crunchwraps have half as much meat or bean filling as its ads suggest. He is seeking over $5 million in damages.

And now … if you’ve ever pooped your pants, here’s what you should know. Plus, look out for the month’s first full moon today.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.