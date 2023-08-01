The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Trump’s fundraising; Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens; Angus Cloud; U.S. vs. Portugal; long covid; and more

Updated August 1, 2023 at 6:57 a.m. EDT|Published August 1, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The endless heat wave in the southern U.S. will continue this week.

  • What to expect: Record heat is forecast in Dallas, Houston and New Orleans. The heat wave is entering its third month, and it’s getting hotter along the Gulf Coast.
  • Around the globe: July was packed with weather anomalies. It provided a glimpse of the unforeseen consequences that will come as the world grows hotter, scientists said.

2

Donald Trump’s fundraising committees are burning through cash.

3

Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, has died.

  • How we’ll remember him: As Pee-wee, a Peter Pan figure for the 1980s. A gleeful and impish fixture of children’s TV and movies, he wore gray suits, white shoes and a red bow tie.
  • What we know: Reubens, through his publicist, apologized to fans for “not going public” about his battle with cancer. He was 70.

4

Angus Cloud, the “Euphoria” actor, has also died.

  • How he’s best known: For playing the kindhearted high school drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO teen drama series. It was his first big acting role.
  • What we know: Cloud buried his father last week, and he had been struggling with his mental health, his family said yesterday. He was 25.

5

The U.S. narrowly advanced to the knockout stage of the women’s World Cup.

  • This morning: The U.S. tied, 0-0, with Portugal in New Zealand. It was enough to secure second place in Group E. The Netherlands came out on top after a 7-0 dismantling of Vietnam.
  • What’s next? The U.S. will play the winner of Group G — most likely Sweden — on Sunday at 5 a.m. Eastern (watch on Fox, Telemundo or Universo).

6

The National Institutes of Health will study potential long-covid treatments.

7

A man is suing Taco Bell over its allegedly skimpy fillings.

  • What happened: New Yorker Frank Siragusa filed a class-action lawsuit yesterday alleging that Taco Bell engages in “unfair and materially misleading advertising.”
  • Why? Siragusa said the chain’s Mexican Pizza and Crunchwraps have half as much meat or bean filling as its ads suggest. He is seeking over $5 million in damages.

