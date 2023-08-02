The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Trump’s latest indictment; Michigan voting machines; Lizzo allegations; peanut allergies; sun bear; and more

Updated August 2, 2023 at 7:42 a.m. EDT|Published August 2, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

Donald Trump was charged with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss.

2

Two Michigan Republicans were charged over alleged voting machine tampering.

  • The background: The case stems from an attempt to prove the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was wrongly called for Joe Biden over Trump.
  • The latest: A former state lawmaker and a losing candidate for state attorney general were charged yesterday with felonies involving voting machines. More charges could follow.

3

Illegal crossings at the U.S. southern border surged last month.

  • What happened: U.S. agents made more than 130,000 arrests along the Mexico border in July, preliminary data shows. That’s over 30,000 more than in June.
  • What it means: Potential trouble for President Biden’s new border strategy, which has faced multiple legal challenges. But arrest numbers are still lower than they were before the new policy.

4

The U.S. suspended security cooperation with Niger after an apparent coup.

  • What’s happening? Last week, military officers ousted the elected president. Since then, the U.S. has been trying to convince them to stand down.
  • The latest: The U.S. paused its training of Nigerien soldiers, it said yesterday. The U.S. has two military bases in Niger, with 1,000 troops deployed there for counterterrorism and other operations.

5

Lizzo’s former tour dancers accused her of sexual harassment.

  • Why? Three dancers alleged in a lawsuit filed yesterday that the Grammy-winning singer exposed them to a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment.
  • Zooming out: The allegations paint a picture of harassment and body-shaming at odds with the artist’s public promotion of self-love and body positivity.

6

Most parents don’t know that exposing babies to peanuts can prevent allergies.

  • What to know: Introducing peanuts to infants between 4 and 6 months old can dramatically lower the risk of peanut allergies. Health officials have recommended the practice since 2017.
  • The problem: New research shows that nearly nine in 10 parents aren’t aware of the guidelines, which upended the conventional wisdom — and some are afraid to try.

7

A Chinese zoo denied rumors that its bear is a human in disguise.

A Malayan sun bear stood on her hind legs and watched a small crowd around her zoo enclosure on July 27 in Hangzhou, China. (Video: Courtesy of Xiao Tongtong)
  • What’s going on? A recent video of a sun bear standing upright and appearing to wave at visitors has gone viral. People said it looked like a person in an ill-fitting bear suit.
  • So is it a bear or a human? It’s a 4-year-old bear named Angela, Hangzhou Zoo said. And now she’s famous: The zoo had a spike in visitors this week as people came to see her.

And now … what to read this week: Try something from the prestigious Booker Prize longlist.

