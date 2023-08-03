The 7
Thursday briefing: Trump’s court appearance; Pittsburgh synagogue gunman; Justin Trudeau; gas prices; AI mammograms; and more
- What to know: Human-assisted artificial intelligence detected 20% more cases of breast cancer than two experienced radiologists in a trial in Sweden, a new analysis shows.
- Why it matters: Breast cancer is increasingly treatable when caught early. Integrating AI into screenings could help cut patient waiting times.
6
Nose picking is linked to a higher risk of covid.
- What? Health workers in the Netherlands who reported habitual nose picking contracted the coronavirus at higher rates, according to a study published yesterday.
- The takeaway: It’s not proof that nose pickers are more likely to get covid, but researchers found an association. The nose is one of the main routes for viruses to enter the body.
- More nose news: Loss of smell has plummeted as a covid symptom since 2020.
7
The blue whale may not actually be Earth’s biggest animal ever.
- Why? Fossils of an extinct whale were recently discovered in Peru. It’s called P. colossus, and it’s challenging the blue whale for the title of heaviest animal ever to exist.
- How they compare: The blue whale, which still swims in our oceans, weighs up to 190 metric tons. P. colossus is estimated to have weighed between 85 and 340 tons.
And now … how to protect yourself from credit card fraud. Plus: spend a night in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Airbnb guesthouse.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.