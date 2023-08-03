The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Trump's court appearance; Pittsburgh synagogue gunman; Justin Trudeau; gas prices; AI mammograms; and more

August 3, 2023
Donald Trump is expected to appear in federal court this afternoon.

  • Why? For an initial appearance on his latest indictment. The former president is facing four charges for allegedly plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss.
  • The schedule: Trump is set to appear in person at a Washington courthouse at 4 p.m. Eastern. He may be asked to enter a plea and a judge will set release conditions.
  • Zooming out: This case could hinge on whether Trump knew his false claims about winning the election were lies. It could take years for a plea deal or verdict to be reached.

2

The gunman who killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue was sentenced to death.

3

Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, are separating.

  • What happened: The Canadian prime minister and his wife said yesterday that the decision came “after many meaningful and difficult conversations.”
  • Political power couple: The relationship has drawn an unusual level of international media attention. They have three children and have been married for 18 years.

4

Gas prices have hit their highest level of the year.

  • How much? The average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas in the U.S. hit $3.82 today, according to AAA data.
  • Why? Heat waves have played a role — refineries aren’t designed to operate in extreme heat, so companies scaled back production. The cost of crude oil is also rising.

5

AI can read mammograms as well as radiologists.

  • What to know: Human-assisted artificial intelligence detected 20% more cases of breast cancer than two experienced radiologists in a trial in Sweden, a new analysis shows.
  • Why it matters: Breast cancer is increasingly treatable when caught early. Integrating AI into screenings could help cut patient waiting times.

6

Nose picking is linked to a higher risk of covid.

  • What? Health workers in the Netherlands who reported habitual nose picking contracted the coronavirus at higher rates, according to a study published yesterday.
  • The takeaway: It’s not proof that nose pickers are more likely to get covid, but researchers found an association. The nose is one of the main routes for viruses to enter the body.
  • More nose news: Loss of smell has plummeted as a covid symptom since 2020.

7

The blue whale may not actually be Earth’s biggest animal ever.

  • Why? Fossils of an extinct whale were recently discovered in Peru. It’s called P. colossus, and it’s challenging the blue whale for the title of heaviest animal ever to exist.
  • How they compare: The blue whale, which still swims in our oceans, weighs up to 190 metric tons. P. colossus is estimated to have weighed between 85 and 340 tons.

