Friday briefing: Trump pleads not guilty; Biden’s asylum rules; Florida AP Psychology ban; how to watch U.S. vs. Sweden; and more
- Why? The course, taught to Florida high-schoolers for three decades, doesn’t comply with the state’s new law prohibiting the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation.
- Bigger picture: The new AP African American Studies course was also blocked in Florida earlier this year. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a presidential candidate, has spearheaded the new education rules.
The U.S. faces Sweden at the women’s World Cup this weekend.
- What to know: The match will kick off Sunday at 5 a.m. Eastern. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round. (See the full knockout round bracket here.)
- How the U.S. is looking: The team did not perform at its usual high level in the group stage. But players remain confident about making a deep tournament run.
- How to watch: On Fox, Telemundo and Universo.
The strength of gravity varies around the world.
- What? Gravity is dependent on mass, so places with more of it — like mountains — have a stronger gravitational pull, and deep ocean trenches have a weaker pull.
- Why this matters: The differences are too small for humans to feel, but global snapshots of Earth’s gravity field can reveal changes in polar ice and water reservoirs.
And now … what to do this weekend: Up your houseplant game. Plus: water your garden more wisely in the summer heat.
