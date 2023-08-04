The 7 The 7 Friday briefing: Trump pleads not guilty; Biden’s asylum rules; Florida AP Psychology ban; how to watch U.S. vs. Sweden; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

The U.S. faces Sweden at the women’s World Cup this weekend.

What to know: The match will kick off Sunday at 5 a.m. Eastern. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round. (See the full knockout round bracket The match will kick off Sunday at 5 a.m. Eastern. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round. (See the full knockout round bracket here .)

How the U.S. is looking: The team The team did not perform at its usual high level in the group stage. But players remain confident about making a deep tournament run.

How to watch: On On Fox, Telemundo and Universo

The strength of gravity varies around the world.

What? Gravity is dependent on mass, so places with more of it — like mountains — have Gravity is dependent on mass, so places with more of it — like mountains — have a stronger gravitational pull , and deep ocean trenches have a weaker pull.

Why this matters: The differences are too small for humans to feel, but global snapshots of Earth’s gravity field can reveal changes in polar ice and water reservoirs.

And now … what to do this weekend: Up your houseplant game. Plus: water your garden more wisely in the summer heat.

