Friday briefing: Trump pleads not guilty; Biden’s asylum rules; Florida AP Psychology ban; how to watch U.S. vs. Sweden; and more

Updated August 4, 2023 at 6:57 a.m. EDT|Published August 4, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

  • What happened: The former president entered the plea in a federal courtroom in D.C. yesterday. He was released and told not to speak to witnesses about the case.
  • What’s next? The first hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 28.
  • The bigger picture: Trump, who is running for president again, faces 78 charges across three criminal cases. We break those down here.

President Biden’s asylum rules will stay in place for now.

  • Why? A federal appeals court yesterday froze a ruling from last month that said temporary restrictions on migrants seeking asylum are unlawful and would have to end next Tuesday.
  • The policy: It penalizes migrants who cross the border illegally and rewards those who make appointments to seek asylum. It will stay in effect while it’s challenged in court.

Two U.S. Navy sailors are accused of passing secrets to China.

  • What to know: The men, who were arrested, gave national defense information and military secrets to Chinese agents in exchange for money, the Justice Department said yesterday.
  • Zooming out: The charges came months after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was detected flying over the U.S., causing a diplomatic dispute between the two superpowers.

Six former Mississippi officers pleaded guilty to the torture of two Black men.

  • The details: The officers, who are White, entered a home without a warrant in January and handcuffed, punched and Tasered the men, federal prosecutors said.
  • The background: The incident sparked outrage over police brutality against Black men. The defendants, who pleaded guilty yesterday to civil rights violations, will also face state charges.

Florida has “effectively banned” AP Psychology in high schools.

The U.S. faces Sweden at the women’s World Cup this weekend.

  • What to know: The match will kick off Sunday at 5 a.m. Eastern. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round. (See the full knockout round bracket here.)
  • How the U.S. is looking: The team did not perform at its usual high level in the group stage. But players remain confident about making a deep tournament run.
  • How to watch: On Fox, Telemundo and Universo.

The strength of gravity varies around the world.

  • What? Gravity is dependent on mass, so places with more of it — like mountains — have a stronger gravitational pull, and deep ocean trenches have a weaker pull.
  • Why this matters: The differences are too small for humans to feel, but global snapshots of Earth’s gravity field can reveal changes in polar ice and water reservoirs.

