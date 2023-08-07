The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Ukraine peace talks; U.S. World Cup exit; Alaska floods; postpartum depression pill; Voyager 2; and more

By
and 
Updated August 7, 2023 at 7:01 a.m. EDT|Published August 7, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

Ukraine peace talks were held in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

  • The meeting: Officials from over 40 countries, including China, attended. It was seen as a push by Ukraine to grow partnerships beyond its Western supporters.
  • The outcome: A Ukrainian official said the meeting was “very productive.” But Russia was not invited to the talks.
  • What else to know: Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced Friday to 19 years in a prison colony.

2

The U.S. was eliminated from the women’s World Cup yesterday.

3

Unprecedented glacial flooding swept away two homes in Alaska’s capital.

  • What happened? Violent flooding from a basin above a 3,000-year-old glacier damaged dozens of homes in Juneau, officials said yesterday.
  • A growing threat: Water from the basin has flooded Alaska’s capital every year since 2011, and is expected to continue annually. Scientists are still learning about the phenomenon.

4

The FDA approved the first treatment for postpartum depression on Friday.

  • What to know: The pill, called Zurzuvae, is taken once daily for 14 days. It’s fast-acting, unlike other antidepressants that can take weeks or months to take effect.
  • Bigger picture: The pill may dramatically increase the number of people who can be treated for postpartum depression, a common and potentially deadly condition.

5

The U.S. is experiencing an increase in coronavirus transmission.

  • How we know: The CDC recorded 8,000 covid-19 hospital admissions in the week ending July 22. That’s a 12% increase from the week before, but still far below levels from last July.
  • Why it matters: It’s the first bump in cases since the public health emergency ended in May, exposing the challenges of avoiding the virus without widely available free testing.

6

Scientists achieved nuclear fusion for the second time.

  • What to know: A lab in California said it had repeated its groundbreaking achievement of a nuclear fusion reaction, this time with an even higher energy yield.
  • Why it matters: The merging of atoms could someday be a source of abundant clean energy without using uranium, creating radioactive byproducts or risking meltdowns.
  • In related news: President Biden is expected to make an area near the Grand Canyon a national monument, blocking new uranium mining.

7

NASA regained contact with the lost Voyager 2 spacecraft.

  • Interstellar shout: After a mistaken command led to two weeks of silence, the spacecraft received new instructions beamed over billions of miles to orient itself back at Earth.
  • Back on track: Voyager 2, which left Earth nearly 46 years ago, is the only spacecraft to ever fly by Neptune and Uranus. Its twin, Voyager 1, is now 15 billion miles away from Earth.

And now … introducing Game Break: A new newsletter that brings you inside how The Post’s games are made. Sign up here.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...