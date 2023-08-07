The 7
Monday briefing: Ukraine peace talks; U.S. World Cup exit; Alaska floods; postpartum depression pill; Voyager 2; and more
- What to know: A lab in California said it had repeated its groundbreaking achievement of a nuclear fusion reaction, this time with an even higher energy yield.
- Why it matters: The merging of atoms could someday be a source of abundant clean energy without using uranium, creating radioactive byproducts or risking meltdowns.
- In related news: President Biden is expected to make an area near the Grand Canyon a national monument, blocking new uranium mining.
7
NASA regained contact with the lost Voyager 2 spacecraft.
- Interstellar shout: After a mistaken command led to two weeks of silence, the spacecraft received new instructions beamed over billions of miles to orient itself back at Earth.
- Back on track: Voyager 2, which left Earth nearly 46 years ago, is the only spacecraft to ever fly by Neptune and Uranus. Its twin, Voyager 1, is now 15 billion miles away from Earth.
And now … introducing Game Break: A new newsletter that brings you inside how The Post’s games are made. Sign up here.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.