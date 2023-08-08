The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Issue 1 special election in Ohio; Zelensky assassination plot; L.A. strike; William Friedkin; and more

By
and 
Updated August 8, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published August 8, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

There’s a special election in Ohio today with one item on the ballot.

2

Ukraine said it foiled a plot to kill President Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • What to know: A woman was arrested on suspicion of helping Russian intelligence, including involvement in an attempt on Zelensky’s life last month, officials said yesterday.
  • The alleged plot: The Ukrainian woman, who was not named, allegedly passed information to Russian forces about Zelensky’s recent visit to the southern city of Mykolaiv.

3

More than 11,000 Los Angeles city employees will go on strike today.

  • The plan: To “shut down” the city, as sanitation and airport workers join hotel workers, TV and movie writers, actors (and even animals) who have walked off their jobs this summer.
  • What it means: Municipal operations may come to a halt for 24 hours. Union leaders say their workers have “reached a breaking point” dealing with issues like unfilled vacancies.
  • Looking ahead: Union negotiators will meet with city administrators next week.
wp-logo
EXCLUSIVE

4

China hacked Japan’s defense networks in a major cybersecurity breach.

  • What to know: Cyberspies from China’s military gained deep, persistent access to Japan’s most sensitive computer systems in 2020, The Post reported yesterday.
  • Why it matters: Japan has taken steps to strengthen its networks, but gaps remain that could impede information-sharing between the U.S. and one of its key strategic allies.
  • What else to know: China-based hackers have increasingly penetrated the critical infrastructure of the U.S. and other nations.

5

William Friedkin, the Oscar-winning director, has died.

  • How he’s best known: For making two of the biggest films of the 1970s — demonic-possession freakout “The Exorcist” and gritty police drama “The French Connection.”
  • What we know: The 87-year-old died yesterday at his home in Los Angeles. He had pneumonia, his representatives said.

6

A woman is suing Detroit after facial recognition mistook her for a suspect.

  • What happened? Porcha Woodruff, 32, was arrested and charged with robbery and carjacking in February. She was eight months pregnant at the time. The case was dropped in March.
  • Across the U.S.: It is not known exactly how many police departments use this software. One provider said it has over 3,100 law enforcement agencies as clients.

7

Zoom is making its employees return to the office.

  • What? The San Jose-based company’s technology helped enable remote work during the pandemic. Now, it will require its employees to be back in the office at least twice a week.
  • Why? Zoom said “a structured hybrid approach” would be most effective. The mandate applies to workers living within 50 miles of an office.

And now … why you should think twice before you let your dog kiss you on the mouth.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...