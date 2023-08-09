The 7
Wednesday briefing: Ohio Issue 1 results; ‘ghost gun’ ruling; Montgomery brawl; Tory Lanez; EG.5 coronavirus subvariant; and more
- What is it? EG.5, a subvariant of omicron. It’s more infectious but not more severe than previous strains.
- The symptoms: They include a runny nose, sneezing and a cough. It can lead to more serious illness, but it hasn’t increased the number of intensive care cases or deaths.
- Can you get a booster? A shot targeting this year’s most prevalent subvariants is expected to roll out this fall.
6
Airfare is finally starting to drop.
- How much? Domestic round-trip airfare dropped to an average of $257 last month, new data shows. That’s down 11% from last year. International airfare is also falling.
- Should you book now? Yes. As the holidays approach, many deals will disappear. But watch out for other high travel costs, crowded destinations and unruly passengers.
7
Someone in Florida won the estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
- What to know: Last night’s winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the Megaplier was 14. The winner can choose to take a lump sum of $783.3 million or payments over 30 years.
- Billion-dollar jackpots are getting more common: It’s because lotto companies have engineered lower odds for the games, experts say.
And now … is it cheaper to charge an EV battery or fill the gas tank? We did the math in all 50 states.
Hannah Jewell contributed to today’s briefing.
