Wednesday briefing: Ohio Issue 1 results; ‘ghost gun’ ruling; Montgomery brawl; Tory Lanez; EG.5 coronavirus subvariant; and more

By
Updated August 9, 2023 at 6:58 a.m. EDT|Published August 9, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT


Ohio voted against making it more difficult to amend the state constitution.

  • What’s going on? Ohio voters yesterday decided on Issue 1. The measure would have raised the threshold for amending the state constitution from a simple majority to 60%.
  • The results: With about 98% of votes counted, 57% had voted against the proposal.
  • What it means: It’s a win for abortion rights supporters. Ohio will vote on guaranteeing abortion rights in November. Issue 1 would have made that harder to pass.

The Supreme Court reinstated restrictions on “ghost guns.”

Three men were charged after a massive weekend brawl in Alabama.

  • What happened? A group of White boaters attacked a Black riverboat co-captain Saturday on a dock in Montgomery. A brawl followed, and videos of it have since gone viral.
  • The latest: Three White men have been charged with assault. Authorities said yesterday they don’t have the evidence to charge the men with a hate crime or inciting a riot.

Tory Lanez was sentenced for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

  • The background: Lanez, who is also a rapper, was found guilty of three charges in December for injuring Megan during an argument in the Hollywood Hills in 2020.
  • What to know: Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison, authorities said yesterday. He had faced a possible 22 years, as well as deportation to his home country of Canada.

A new coronavirus variant is becoming dominant in the U.S.

  • What is it? EG.5, a subvariant of omicron. It’s more infectious but not more severe than previous strains.
  • The symptoms: They include a runny nose, sneezing and a cough. It can lead to more serious illness, but it hasn’t increased the number of intensive care cases or deaths.
  • Can you get a booster? A shot targeting this year’s most prevalent subvariants is expected to roll out this fall.

Airfare is finally starting to drop.

Someone in Florida won the estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

  • What to know: Last night’s winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the Megaplier was 14. The winner can choose to take a lump sum of $783.3 million or payments over 30 years.
  • Billion-dollar jackpots are getting more common: It’s because lotto companies have engineered lower odds for the games, experts say.

And now … is it cheaper to charge an EV battery or fill the gas tank? We did the math in all 50 states.

Hannah Jewell contributed to today’s briefing.

