Thursday briefing: Maui fires; Trump’s Twitter data; Fernando Villavicencio assassination; Robbie Robertson; and more
- What to know: The government’s latest inflation figures will be released this morning. They’re expected to show a pickup in inflation after 12 months of steady decline.
- Digging deeper: Even if inflation is eventually cooled, the prices of many items — including a gallon of milk and a new house — are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Robbie Robertson, the guitarist and songwriter of the Band, has died.
- How we’ll remember him: As the leader of the influential folk-rock group. He wrote some of its biggest hits, including “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”
- What we know: The 80-year-old died yesterday, his manager said. No cause was given.
Taking just 4,000 steps a day can have big health benefits.
- What to know: For years, 10,000 steps a day has been seen as an ideal fitness goal. But the risk of dying from any cause begins to fall at around 4,000 steps, a new study found.
- So how many steps should you take? As many as you can. For people under 60, the most notable benefit came from taking between 7,000 and 13,000 steps per day.
And now … are you smarter than a scammer? Play this game to find out.
