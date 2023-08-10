The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Maui fires; Trump’s Twitter data; Fernando Villavicencio assassination; Robbie Robertson; and more

August 10, 2023

At least 36 people have been killed in fast-moving wildfires in Hawaii.

Fast-moving and deadly wildfires in Maui shocked and overwhelmed residents on Aug. 9. Hundreds of families have been displaced. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)
  • What to know: Several large fires are raging across Maui and Hawaii, known as the Big Island. Dry conditions and high winds connected to Hurricane Dora are fueling their spread.
  • The impact: Hundreds of families have been displaced and thousands of tourists are trapped. Much of Lahaina, a popular tourist town on Maui, has been destroyed.

2

Twitter was fined $350,000 for failing to turn over Donald Trump’s data.

  • The details: Twitter was ordered in March to give the data to the special counsel investigating the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, new court filings show.
  • Why was it fined? For handing the data over after a court-ordered deadline.
  • What was in the data? It’s not clear. But an indictment against the former president, revealed this month, references 18 of his tweets, including seven from Jan. 6.

3

An Ecuadoran presidential candidate was assassinated.

  • What happened? Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead as he left a political rally in Quito last night. It came less than two weeks before the country’s elections.
  • What else to know: Villavicencio, one of several leading candidates in the first round of voting, had vowed to crack down on drug trafficking. Nine others were injured in the attack.

4

The FBI fatally shot a man after alleged threats against President Biden.

  • What to know: The shooting took place as agents were serving an arrest warrant yesterday in Provo, Utah. The man had allegedly threatened to kill Biden and other officials.
  • The timing: It came ahead of Biden’s visit to Salt Lake City, less than an hour’s drive north of Provo. Biden arrived in the city yesterday as part of a tour of Western states.

5

The fight against rising prices may have stalled last month.

  • What to know: The government’s latest inflation figures will be released this morning. They’re expected to show a pickup in inflation after 12 months of steady decline.
  • Digging deeper: Even if inflation is eventually cooled, the prices of many items — including a gallon of milk and a new house — are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels.

6

Robbie Robertson, the guitarist and songwriter of the Band, has died.

7

Taking just 4,000 steps a day can have big health benefits.

  • What to know: For years, 10,000 steps a day has been seen as an ideal fitness goal. But the risk of dying from any cause begins to fall at around 4,000 steps, a new study found.
  • So how many steps should you take? As many as you can. For people under 60, the most notable benefit came from taking between 7,000 and 13,000 steps per day.

And now … are you smarter than a scammer? Play this game to find out.

