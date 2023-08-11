The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Maui wildfires; Trump classified documents case; San Francisco robotaxis; hip-hop anniversary; and more

Updated August 11, 2023 at 6:49 a.m. EDT|Published August 11, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Hawaii’s devastating wildfires have killed at least 55 people.

Aerial video taken on Aug. 10 above Lahaina, Hawaii, shows burnt remains left behind from wildfires. (Video: AP)

Donald Trump and his aide pleaded not guilty in the classified documents case.

The Supreme Court yesterday paused a massive opioid settlement plan.

  • The settlement: It’s a bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma. It would provide billions of dollars to help fight the opioid addiction crisis, which is killing over 100,000 Americans each year.
  • Why was it paused? The Justice Department is challenging part of the plan that would protect Purdue’s founders, the Sackler family, from future lawsuits.

Iran moved four Americans from prison to house arrest yesterday.

  • Why? It could be the first step in a major prisoner swap. But the potential deal between the U.S. and Iran is complicated and could still fall apart.
  • Why it matters: It’s a rare bright spot in U.S.-Iran relations. One of the prisoners, Iranian American Siamak Namazi, had been behind bars for nearly eight years.

San Francisco will soon have 24/7 robotaxis.

  • Why? California regulators voted yesterday to allow two self-driving car companies to offer round-the-clock paid taxi service in the city, despite concerns from some residents.
  • It’s a big moment: The major win for the robotaxi industry could lead to more widespread adoption of the technology.

The U.S. is betting $1.2 billion on giant carbon-sucking vacuums.

  • The idea: To pull greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere and bury them underground. Many scientists see “direct air capture” as a way to limit global warming.
  • What’s new? The Biden administration will invest in two projects, in Texas and Louisiana, that will become global testing grounds for the vacuums, it announced today.

Hip-hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary today.

And now … look up this weekend: You might see the year’s most spectacular meteor shower.

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

