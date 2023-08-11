The 7
Friday briefing: Maui wildfires; Trump classified documents case; San Francisco robotaxis; hip-hop anniversary; and more
- The idea: To pull greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere and bury them underground. Many scientists see “direct air capture” as a way to limit global warming.
- What’s new? The Biden administration will invest in two projects, in Texas and Louisiana, that will become global testing grounds for the vacuums, it announced today.
7
Hip-hop is celebrating its 50th anniversary today.
- Why today? On Aug. 11, 1973, DJ Kool Herc brought two turntables to his sister’s Bronx party. He looped the funkiest snippets of songs. Music historians took note.
- It took off: “Rapper’s Delight” by the Sugarhill Gang was the first mainstream hit in 1979. Run-DMC “kicked the door open” in the ’80s. Now, hip-hop is a worldwide phenomenon.
- Start listening: The Post asked legends like Kurtis Blow, Mike D, LL Cool J and Common to pick their favorite songs. (Here’s the Spotify playlist.)
And now … look up this weekend: You might see the year’s most spectacular meteor shower.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.