Monday briefing: Maui wildfires; Trump election probe in Georgia; Hunter Biden; Zuckerberg vs. Musk; and more

Updated August 14, 2023 at 6:57 a.m. EDT|Published August 14, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The death toll from the Maui wildfires has risen to 96.

  • What to know: It’s the deadliest wildfire outbreak in modern U.S. history. Searches continue, and the final death toll may not be known for some time.
  • Why it was so deadly: Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) described a “fire hurricane” that spread a mile a minute. Survivors said they were overwhelmed by its speed and smoke.
  • What else to know: Hawaiian Electric is facing scrutiny for not cutting power in advance of high winds to reduce fire risk.

A Georgia prosecutor will begin presenting her Trump case this week.

Hunter Biden may face a trial during President Biden’s reelection campaign.

  • Why? Biden’s plea agreement collapsed and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to further investigate his case.
  • What’s at stake: He’s facing misdemeanor tax charges and allegations of lying about his drug use when purchasing a gun.
  • Why it matters: Biden could go on trial in D.C. during his father’s campaign, when Democrats want to highlight Trump’s legal troubles.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sent to jail on Friday.

  • Who is he? The 31-year-old was charged in December with defrauding investors through his now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange. He had been confined at his parents’ house.
  • What’s new? A judge revoked Bankman-Fried’s bail after finding that he engaged in witness tampering. He’ll be held in a federal detention center until his trial in October.

Homebuying is getting even harder for millennials.

  • How we know: The median age of a first-time homebuyer has climbed to 36. That’s the oldest since experts started tracking this data in 1981.
  • What’s causing this? People born between 1981 and 1996 have experienced slow economic growth. Now they’re facing rising interest rates and high asking prices.

College professors are preparing for ChatGPT chaos this fall.

  • What to know: Without guidance from universities, professors are turning to forums, webinars and conferences to figure out how to handle student use of AI chatbots.
  • The confusion: Tools to detect AI have led to false accusations of cheating. Some educators have banned the use of AI, but others think it should be incorporated into teaching.

Mark Zuckerberg accused Elon Musk of not taking their fight seriously.

  • What happened? Zuckerberg said it was “time to move on” yesterday after Musk failed to confirm a date for a “cage match” between the two billionaires.
  • The holdup: Musk said on Friday that he would need a minor surgery and “a few months” to recover before fighting. The pair had not agreed on a location or fighting style.

