Monday briefing: Maui wildfires; Trump election probe in Georgia; Hunter Biden; Zuckerberg vs. Musk; and more
- What to know: Without guidance from universities, professors are turning to forums, webinars and conferences to figure out how to handle student use of AI chatbots.
- The confusion: Tools to detect AI have led to false accusations of cheating. Some educators have banned the use of AI, but others think it should be incorporated into teaching.
Mark Zuckerberg accused Elon Musk of not taking their fight seriously.
- What happened? Zuckerberg said it was “time to move on” yesterday after Musk failed to confirm a date for a “cage match” between the two billionaires.
- The holdup: Musk said on Friday that he would need a minor surgery and “a few months” to recover before fighting. The pair had not agreed on a location or fighting style.
