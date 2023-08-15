The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Georgia charges Donald Trump; Montana climate ruling; Maui fires; affirmative action; World Cup; and more

By
and 
Updated August 15, 2023 at 6:58 a.m. EDT|Published August 15, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Donald Trump was charged in a 2020 election investigation in Georgia.

2

A Montana judge yesterday ruled in favor of young climate activists.

  • The decision: That the state violated the right of the 16 young Montanans to a “clean and healthful environment” through a provision blocking climate considerations in energy projects.
  • Why it matters: It’s one of the strongest legal decisions on climate change, and could inspire a wave of lawsuits aimed at advancing action on the climate.

3

The death toll from the Maui wildfires has risen to 99.

  • The latest: Searchers will probably find 10 to 20 victims a day for the next 10 days, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) said yesterday. Few victims have been identified. Follow live updates here.
  • What else to know: Other parts of the U.S. are facing escalating wildfire risks in the coming weeks and months. Extreme heat is hitting the Pacific Northwest this week.

4

Federal guidance showed how colleges can still address race in admissions.

  • What to know: Colleges may still consider race in personal statements, recommendation letters, data collection and recruitment efforts, according to the Biden administration.
  • The timing: Yesterday’s guidance came six weeks after the Supreme Court rejected race-based affirmative action in college admissions.
EXCLUSIVE

5

The Smithsonian has at least 30,700 human bones and body parts in storage.

6

The women’s World Cup semifinals are underway.

  • This morning: Spain defeated Sweden, 2-1, in a dramatic match in New Zealand. It sent Spain’s women to their first ever World Cup final.
  • Tomorrow: Australia plays England at 6 a.m. Eastern for a spot in Sunday’s final, also at 6 a.m. Eastern. Watch on Fox, Telemundo and Universo.

7

Michigan State students found a 142-year-old observatory buried on campus.

  • How? Construction workers hit a hard surface when installing hammock poles this summer. Students then unearthed part of the cobblestone foundation of the old building.
  • The history: It was the school’s first observatory for astronomy, dating to 1881. Next summer, it will become an archaeological dig site for undergraduates and local residents.

