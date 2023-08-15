The 7
Tuesday briefing: Georgia charges Donald Trump; Montana climate ruling; Maui fires; affirmative action; World Cup; and more
- How we know: The Post spent a year examining the National Museum of Natural History’s collection of human remains. It includes mummies, skulls and teeth, and 255 brains.
- Key takeaways: Many parts were taken without consent and used to further racist theories. After years of lagging efforts, the museum plans to return more remains to descendants.
The women’s World Cup semifinals are underway.
- This morning: Spain defeated Sweden, 2-1, in a dramatic match in New Zealand. It sent Spain’s women to their first ever World Cup final.
- Tomorrow: Australia plays England at 6 a.m. Eastern for a spot in Sunday’s final, also at 6 a.m. Eastern. Watch on Fox, Telemundo and Universo.
Michigan State students found a 142-year-old observatory buried on campus.
- How? Construction workers hit a hard surface when installing hammock poles this summer. Students then unearthed part of the cobblestone foundation of the old building.
- The history: It was the school’s first observatory for astronomy, dating to 1881. Next summer, it will become an archaeological dig site for undergraduates and local residents.
And now ... ever wondered what that stuff in your bellybutton is? Science has the answer.
