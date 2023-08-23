The 7
Wednesday briefing: Republican presidential debate; Midwest heat wave; Pakistan cable car; Chandrayaan-3 moon landing; and more
- The mission: India is aiming to become the first nation to land on the moon’s south pole, where pools of ice could provide water for long-term settlements.
- How to watch: The uncrewed spacecraft is set to touch down this morning. Watch on the Indian space agency’s YouTube channel from 7:50 a.m. Eastern.
Meta’s Threads is getting a desktop version.
- What to know: The text-based platform connected to Instagram has seen flagging interest since its launch in July, with around 75% fewer daily active users than last month.
- What’s new? The platform hopes to reignite interest with web browser capability. It’s struggling to compete with X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
A spotless giraffe was born in a Tennessee zoo.
- This is extremely rare: She’s solid brown, without the characteristic camouflage patches. She’s the only one of her kind on the planet, the zoo said this week.
- Help to name her: The zoo shortlisted four names: Kipekee (unique), Firyali (extraordinary), Shakiri (she is most beautiful) and Jamella (one of great beauty.) Pick one here.
And now … what to watch today: The new Star Wars series, “Ahsoka,” is on Disney Plus. Here’s what to know.
