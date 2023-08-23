The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Republican presidential debate; Midwest heat wave; Pakistan cable car; Chandrayaan-3 moon landing; and more

Updated August 23, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published August 23, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The first Republican presidential debate is in Milwaukee tonight.

  • Who’s taking part? Eight candidates, including former vice president Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy. The full list is here.
  • One candidate you won’t see: Donald Trump. The former president said he’ll post a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead.
  • How to watch: On Fox News’s platforms at 9 p.m. Eastern.

A massive heat wave over the central U.S. could set hundreds of records.

Eight people were rescued from a cable car stuck at 900 feet.

Six children and two teachers were stuck on a stranded cable car in Battagram, Pakistan, on Aug. 22. (Video: Reuters)
  • What happened? Six children and two adults spent hours dangling above a remote mountainous area in the north of Pakistan yesterday. They got stuck after a cable snapped.
  • The dramatic rescue: Two kids were saved in a sling lowered from a helicopter. The rest were rescued using a chairlift that edged along an intact cable, reports said.

A man who killed a woman over a Pride flag wrote hateful posts, police said.

  • What happened? Laura Carleton, 66, was shot dead outside her clothing store in Cedar Glen, Calif., on Friday. Deputies shot and killed the attacker, a 27-year-old man, near the scene.
  • The latest: The man yelled homophobic slurs before the killing and had frequently written and shared anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media, police said Monday.

India will attempt to land on the moon today.

Meta’s Threads is getting a desktop version.

  • What to know: The text-based platform connected to Instagram has seen flagging interest since its launch in July, with around 75% fewer daily active users than last month.
  • What’s new? The platform hopes to reignite interest with web browser capability. It’s struggling to compete with X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

A spotless giraffe was born in a Tennessee zoo.

  • This is extremely rare: She’s solid brown, without the characteristic camouflage patches. She’s the only one of her kind on the planet, the zoo said this week.
  • Help to name her: The zoo shortlisted four names: Kipekee (unique), Firyali (extraordinary), Shakiri (she is most beautiful) and Jamella (one of great beauty.) Pick one here.

And now … what to watch today: The new Star Wars series, “Ahsoka,” is on Disney Plus. Here’s what to know.

