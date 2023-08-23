Wednesday briefing: Republican presidential debate; Midwest heat wave; Pakistan cable car; Chandrayaan-3 moon landing; and more

The latest: The man yelled homophobic slurs before the killing and had frequently written and shared anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media, police said Monday.

The dramatic rescue: Two kids were saved in a sling lowered from a helicopter. The rest were rescued using a chairlift that edged along an intact cable, reports said.

Six children and two teachers were stuck on a stranded cable car in Battagram, Pakistan, on Aug. 22. (Video: Reuters)

A massive heat wave over the central U.S. could set hundreds of records.

And now … what to watch today: The new Star Wars series, “Ahsoka,” is on Disney Plus. Here’s what to know .

