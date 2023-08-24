The 7
Thursday briefing: Yevgeniy Prigozhin plane crash; Trump’s surrender in Georgia; Republican debate; Fukushima water; and more
- The figures: At least 4,752 children died from a firearm injury in 2021. That’s an increase of almost 42% from 2018, according to a new analysis of CDC data.
- What it means: It was the second year in a row in which guns were the top cause of death among children and adolescents, surpassing cars, drug overdoses and cancer.
Brain implants helped a voiceless woman speak.
- How? Researchers monitored the woman’s neural activity with tiny devices implanted in her brain. They then decoded what she wanted to say at a rate of 62 words a minute.
- Why it matters: It’s a milestone in restoring the ability to communicate to people who have lost it. And this new study relied on technology that is rapidly being improved.
Scientists uncovered the secret of a deep-sea “octopus garden.”
- The mystery: For years, scientists have been puzzled by thousands of octopuses who gather on rocks two miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean off the California coast.
- The answer: It’s a mating and nesting spot, a new study found. The heat from thermal springs in the area increases the chances that the octopus hatchlings will survive.
And now … the seven things house cleaners wish their clients would do. Plus: The best strategies for moving books.
