Thursday briefing: Yevgeniy Prigozhin plane crash; Trump’s surrender in Georgia; Republican debate; Fukushima water; and more

August 24, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT

1

Yevgeniy Prigozhin was listed as a passenger in a plane crash that killed 10.

At least 10 people, allegedly including Yevgeniy Prigozhin, died in the crash of a Wagner-linked private plane outside Moscow on Aug. 23. (Video: Unknown via Storyful)

2

Donald Trump plans to surrender today in the Georgia election case.

3

Republicans largely avoided criticizing Trump at the first presidential debate.

Eight Republican presidential hopefuls took the stage for the first 2024 Republican primary debate on Aug. 23. (Video: Blair Guild/The Washington Post, Photo: Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

4

Japan started releasing water from Fukushima’s nuclear plant today.

5

Guns killed a record number of children in the U.S. in 2021.

6

Brain implants helped a voiceless woman speak.

  • How? Researchers monitored the woman’s neural activity with tiny devices implanted in her brain. They then decoded what she wanted to say at a rate of 62 words a minute.
  • Why it matters: It’s a milestone in restoring the ability to communicate to people who have lost it. And this new study relied on technology that is rapidly being improved.

7

Scientists uncovered the secret of a deep-sea “octopus garden.”

Thousands of octopuses congregate in an “octopus garden” off the central California coast, where thermal springs increase offspring survival. (Video: MBARI)
  • The mystery: For years, scientists have been puzzled by thousands of octopuses who gather on rocks two miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean off the California coast.
  • The answer: It’s a mating and nesting spot, a new study found. The heat from thermal springs in the area increases the chances that the octopus hatchlings will survive.

And now … the seven things house cleaners wish their clients would do. Plus: The best strategies for moving books.

