Friday briefing: Donald Trump's mug shot; Yevgeniy Prigozhin; Bray Wyatt; covid variant; how to claim money from Facebook; and more

What is it? It’s called BA.2.86. Only about a dozen cases of it have been reported worldwide — including three in the U.S. — but it’s It’s called BA.2.86. Only about a dozen cases of it have been reported worldwide — including three in the U.S. — but it’s already concerning experts

The problem: It has even greater potential to escape the antibodies that protect people from getting sick, even if you’ve recently been infected or vaccinated.

Should you be worried? Not yet. Experts aren’t sure whether BA.2.86 will be transmissible enough to cause a surge in cases.

This is the last day to claim money from Facebook.

What money? Facebook reached a $725 million settlement this year over allegations it shared users’ data without their consent. Facebook reached a $725 million settlement this year over allegations it shared users’ data without their consent. Millions of people are entitled to a share.

How to apply: Anyone who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, is eligible, even if you no longer have an account. You can submit a claim Anyone who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, is eligible, even if you no longer have an account. You can submit a claim here

And now … what to watch this weekend: “Gran Turismo” is in theaters. Or: Catch up with Samantha’s return on the “Sex and the City” reboot.

