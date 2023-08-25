The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Donald Trump’s mug shot; Yevgeniy Prigozhin; Bray Wyatt; covid variant; how to claim money from Facebook; and more

Updated August 25, 2023 at 6:36 a.m. EDT|Published August 25, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Donald Trump surrendered at an Atlanta jail yesterday.

Vladimir Putin broke his silence yesterday over his rival’s presumed death.

  • The details: The Russian president appeared to eulogize Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary group chief who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin in June.
  • What else to know: U.S. officials said that it’s “likely” Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday and that an explosion may have downed the plane.

Maui’s power utility may have removed evidence about the Lahaina wildfire’s origins.

  • What to know: Hawaiian Electric removed damaged power poles and other equipment before the arrival of investigators, according to documents obtained by The Post.
  • Why it matters: Wind-damaged electrical equipment is believed to have started the deadly wildfire. The utility may have violated national guidelines on preserving evidence.

The professional wrestler known as Bray Wyatt died yesterday.

  • Who was he? His real name was Windham Rotunda. As Bray Wyatt, he became one of World Wrestling Entertainment’s most famous stars and won multiple championships.
  • What happened? No cause of death has been given. The 36-year-old had been facing a “life-threatening” illness, according to previous reports from wrestling journalists.

Teacher shortages are getting worse.

  • The numbers: Teacher vacancies grew by 35% last year, according to a new analysis of 37 states and Washington, D.C. Some districts have had to rely on underqualified or virtual teachers.
  • It’s part of a worrying trend: Teachers have been leaving the classroom at higher rates since the pandemic, and there aren’t enough candidates to replace them.

A new covid variant could be the best yet at evading immunity.

  • What is it? It’s called BA.2.86. Only about a dozen cases of it have been reported worldwide — including three in the U.S. — but it’s already concerning experts.
  • The problem: It has even greater potential to escape the antibodies that protect people from getting sick, even if you’ve recently been infected or vaccinated.
  • Should you be worried? Not yet. Experts aren’t sure whether BA.2.86 will be transmissible enough to cause a surge in cases.

This is the last day to claim money from Facebook.

  • What money? Facebook reached a $725 million settlement this year over allegations it shared users’ data without their consent. Millions of people are entitled to a share.
  • How to apply: Anyone who used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, is eligible, even if you no longer have an account. You can submit a claim here.

