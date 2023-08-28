The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Jacksonville Dollar General shooting; Yevgeniy Prigozhin; Storm Idalia; Bob Barker; Simone Biles; and more

Updated August 28, 2023 at 7:03 a.m. EDT|Published August 28, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

A White gunman killed three Black people in Jacksonville on Saturday.

  • What happened? He drove to Edward Waters University, a historically Black college, but was refused entry. He then went to a nearby Dollar General store, where he opened fire.
  • The investigation: The 21-year-old gunman, who fatally shot himself, “hated Black people” and left evidence that the attack was racially motivated, law enforcement said.
  • Yesterday: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was jeered while speaking at a vigil.

2

Russia confirmed Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s death after DNA tests.

3

Florida’s Gulf Coast is under a hurricane watch.

  • Why? Tropical Storm Idalia was intensifying last night on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, where forecasters predict it will become a strong hurricane.
  • What to expect: Idalia is set to come ashore between Tampa Bay and Panama City as early as tomorrow night. We’re tracking its path here.
  • One potential problem: Officials have warned of fuel contamination across Florida’s Gulf Coast, which could damage cars and strand drivers as Idalia approaches.

4

Bob Barker, who hosted “The Price Is Right” for 35 years, died this weekend.

  • His legacy: Barker was a familiar face on TV for half a century, hosting holiday parades and beauty pageants. He starred on the popular game show from 1972 to 2007.
  • What we know: The 99-year-old died at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. His publicist confirmed the death but did not give a cause.
5

Nearly 5,000 pilots are suspected of hiding major health issues.

  • The details: Federal authorities have been investigating the pilots, who are suspected of falsifying medical records to conceal problems that could make them unfit to fly.
  • Why it matters: Most of the pilots under investigation are still flying. And about 600 of them are licensed to fly for passenger airlines, according to one U.S. official.

6

The U.S. Open gets underway this morning.

  • What to know: The tournament is being held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. It will run through the singles finals Sept. 9 and 10 and air on ESPN and ABC.
  • The favorites: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are seeded first and second on the men’s side. The top women’s seeds are Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

7

Simone Biles is the national gymnastics champion again.

  • Yesterday: Biles won by a massive margin to secure a record eighth all-around title at the competition in San Jose. At 26, she became the oldest woman to win.
  • It’s an impressive comeback: Biles took a two-year break after the Tokyo Olympics, when she withdrew from multiple events. She’ll be a favorite at next year’s Paris Olympics.

And now … looking for a social media site where people are actually nice? This guide can help find the right app for you.

