Tuesday briefing: Trump’s D.C. trial date; Mark Meadows; Hurricane Idalia; UNC-Chapel Hill shooting; Luis Rubiales; and more

Updated August 29, 2023 at 7:01 a.m. EDT|Published August 29, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
A judge set a March 4 trial date in Donald Trump’s federal election case.

  • What to know: The date, set yesterday, is far sooner than April 2026, which Trump’s lawyers requested. He faces charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election.
  • The timing: March 4 clashes with Trump’s 2024 campaign schedule and key dates in other criminal cases against the former president. We laid out the conflicts here.
  • In Georgia: Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows yesterday testified about Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Florida is bracing for a major hurricane.

  • The forecast: Hurricane Idalia is expected to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast tomorrow morning. It’s being fueled by a record-warm Gulf of Mexico. You can track its path here.
  • At risk: Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for the stretch that includes Tampa, Tampa Bay, Clearwater, Cedar Key and the coastal zone south of Tallahassee.

A UNC faculty member was killed in a campus shooting.

  • What happened? The incident shut down the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for three hours yesterday and sparked urgent warnings for students to take shelter.
  • The investigation: A person was taken into custody, but neither the suspect nor the victim have been named by authorities. The motive isn’t clear, police said.

A top Spanish soccer official is facing a sexual assault investigation.

  • Why? Federation president Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the women’s World Cup this month. The investigation was announced yesterday.
  • Why it matters: Spain’s victory should have been a moment of celebration. But the unwanted kiss has sparked a crisis in Spanish soccer and a reckoning over sexism in the country.

A deadly tick-borne epidemic is raging.

  • What to know: Rocky Mountain spotted fever is one of the most lethal infectious diseases in the Americas. It’s rare but has reemerged at epidemic levels in northern Mexico.
  • What’s driving this? High temperatures make ticks more aggressive toward humans. Scientists worry that the disease could spread as temperatures rise.

The era of the 9-to-5 workday may be over.

  • How we know: In most of the country, only about half of office visits last for at least six hours, WiFi data shows. Before the pandemic, 84% of visits lasted that long — or longer.
  • What this means: A transformative shift is taking place. Employees may be returning to the office, but they’re taking advantage of an unspoken new flexibility.
  • Zooming out: Empty offices could spur an “urban doom loop,” economists fear. But some cities are getting creative.

Fruit and vegetable “prescriptions” may lead to better heart health.

  • The idea: These produce prescriptions are part of a growing effort in health care to provide food as medicine to potentially prevent or improve chronic health conditions.
  • The results: Patients who took part in these programs lost weight and experienced significant reductions in their blood pressure, according to a major new study.

And now … are you wrong about recycling? We debunked some myths about tackling climate change.

