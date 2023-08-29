The 7
Tuesday briefing: Trump’s D.C. trial date; Mark Meadows; Hurricane Idalia; UNC-Chapel Hill shooting; Luis Rubiales; and more
- How we know: In most of the country, only about half of office visits last for at least six hours, WiFi data shows. Before the pandemic, 84% of visits lasted that long — or longer.
- What this means: A transformative shift is taking place. Employees may be returning to the office, but they’re taking advantage of an unspoken new flexibility.
- Zooming out: Empty offices could spur an “urban doom loop,” economists fear. But some cities are getting creative.
Fruit and vegetable “prescriptions” may lead to better heart health.
- The idea: These produce prescriptions are part of a growing effort in health care to provide food as medicine to potentially prevent or improve chronic health conditions.
- The results: Patients who took part in these programs lost weight and experienced significant reductions in their blood pressure, according to a major new study.
are you wrong about recycling? We debunked some myths about tackling climate change.
