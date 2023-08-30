The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Hurricane Idalia; Medicare drug price negotiations; UNC-Chapel Hill shooting charges; super blue moon; and more

By
Updated August 30, 2023 at 7:21 a.m. EDT|Published August 30, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
An illustration shows sunlight shining through window blinds onto an open laptop with a mug next to it.
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

Hurricane Idalia is expected to slam into Florida this morning.

2

The U.S. named 10 drugs that will face Medicare price negotiations.

  • What that means: The Biden administration plans to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies to lower costs for older and disabled Americans.
  • The drugs: The list, announced yesterday, includes blood thinners and medications that treat diabetes, heart failure and cancer.
  • Why it matters: It’s an unprecedented step in a long political war over the nation’s sky-high drug costs. But the plan faces legal challenges.

3

A UNC graduate student was charged with the murder of a professor.

  • What happened? The fatal shooting shut down the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for three hours on Monday. Yesterday, a 34-year-old man was charged.
  • The victim: Zijie Yan, an associate professor who had worked for the university since 2019. The suspect knew Yan, police said, but the motive remains unclear.

4

Wagner chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin was buried in a secret ceremony.

  • What to know: Yesterday’s event in St. Petersburg was closed to outsiders. Hearses and funeral corteges had laid false trails at local cemeteries and other locations.
  • Why it matters: It underscores Russia’s fears of unrest after the mercenary leader’s death in a plane crash last week. He led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin in June.

5

A new rule could strip protections from more than half of U.S. wetlands.

6

A live, wriggling worm was found in a woman’s brain.

  • The case: A woman in Australia went to doctors with symptoms that grew to include forgetfulness and depression. After 18 months, they found the cause — a roundworm in her brain.
  • It was a unique (and gross) discovery: The parasite had never been reported in a human brain, a new study said. The woman’s condition improved after it was removed.

7

Tonight’s super blue moon won’t happen again for 14 years.

  • What’s that? It’s when a second super moon rises in a single month. The last time a super blue moon appeared was in 2018, and the next won’t rise until 2037.
  • How to see it: The best time to view the super moon in all its glory is at moonrise — check here to see when that is where you live. Saturn may also be visible above the moon.

And now … what to make this week: This cooling tuna pasta salad. Or: Try one of these seven savory dishes with honey.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...