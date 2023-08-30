The 7
Wednesday briefing: Hurricane Idalia; Medicare drug price negotiations; UNC-Chapel Hill shooting charges; super blue moon; and more
- What to know: The EPA issued the rule yesterday, saying it had no choice after a Supreme Court decision from May weakened its power to protect wetlands.
- The impact: Several types of waters will no longer be under federal protection, the EPA said. It’s a blow to the Biden administration’s ability to combat water pollution.
A live, wriggling worm was found in a woman’s brain.
- The case: A woman in Australia went to doctors with symptoms that grew to include forgetfulness and depression. After 18 months, they found the cause — a roundworm in her brain.
- It was a unique (and gross) discovery: The parasite had never been reported in a human brain, a new study said. The woman’s condition improved after it was removed.
Tonight’s super blue moon won’t happen again for 14 years.
- What’s that? It’s when a second super moon rises in a single month. The last time a super blue moon appeared was in 2018, and the next won’t rise until 2037.
- How to see it: The best time to view the super moon in all its glory is at moonrise — check here to see when that is where you live. Saturn may also be visible above the moon.
