Thursday briefing: Idalia’s damage; Mitch McConnell; Rudy Giuliani ruling; Johannesburg fire; Nebraska volleyball; and more

By
Updated August 31, 2023 at 7:14 a.m. EDT|Published August 31, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Idalia hit Florida with flooding, tornadoes and dangerous winds.

Drone video captured damage from Hurricane Idalia in Hudson, Tarpon Springs and Hillsborough County, Fla., on Aug. 30. (Video: The Washington Post)
  • The damage: It left a trail of destruction after making landfall in the Big Bend area yesterday. But officials were hopeful that they had avoided the worst-case, deadliest scenarios.
  • The latest: Idalia, now a tropical storm, is bringing destructive winds and fears of fatal flooding to the Carolinas. Track its path here.

Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze again while talking to reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appeared to freeze at an event for the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 30. (Video: AP)
  • What happened? The Senate minority leader paused for around 20 seconds while answering a question yesterday. He then took more questions, but his answers were stilted.
  • It’s not the first time: It mirrored a July moment when the Kentucky Republican abruptly stopped speaking. The incidents have raised questions about the 81-year-old’s health.

A judge ruled yesterday that Rudy Giuliani defamed Georgia election workers.

  • The case: The former New York mayor and Donald Trump attorney falsely accused two women of tampering with the 2020 election results to help Joe Biden.
  • Why it matters: It’s the first major legal judgment against Giuliani for his efforts to overturn Trump’s election loss.
  • What’s next? A trial will be held to assess how much he owes the women in damages.

At least 73 people were killed in an apartment fire in South Africa.

  • What happened? The blaze tore through a multistory apartment building in Johannesburg, officials said this morning. At least 52 people were injured.
  • The latest: A search and rescue operation is underway, and the death toll could rise. Around 200 people may have been inside, witnesses said. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

More Americans are falling behind on car loan and credit card payments.

  • What to know: Missed payments on household debt are at their highest levels in a decade. The numbers are expected to rise even higher this year, one expert said.
  • Why? Rising prices and borrowing costs are squeezing household budgets. And things could get worse when student loan repayments restart in October after a three-year pause.

The top U.S. health agency recommended easing marijuana restrictions.

  • The details: The Department of Health and Human Services this week said weed should be reclassified as a lower-risk, Schedule III controlled substance.
  • What it means: It’s a first step toward a landmark shift in federal policy. Marijuana is currently placed in the Schedule I category alongside drugs including heroin and LSD.
  • What’s next? The Drug Enforcement Administration will decide whether to reclassify marijuana. Its review could take months.

Nebraska set a world record for attendance at a women’s sports event.

  • The event: The University of Nebraska’s volleyball match against Omaha last night. Nebraska, the nation’s fourth-ranked team, won in a sweep, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.
  • The numbers: 92,003 fans filled Memorial Stadium — the university’s football home — breaking a record set last year at a soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

And now … if you’re traveling during hurricane season: Here are seven things to know. Plus, why one airline is offering a kid-free zone.

