Thursday briefing: Idalia’s damage; Mitch McConnell; Rudy Giuliani ruling; Johannesburg fire; Nebraska volleyball; and more
- What to know: Missed payments on household debt are at their highest levels in a decade. The numbers are expected to rise even higher this year, one expert said.
- Why? Rising prices and borrowing costs are squeezing household budgets. And things could get worse when student loan repayments restart in October after a three-year pause.
The top U.S. health agency recommended easing marijuana restrictions.
- The details: The Department of Health and Human Services this week said weed should be reclassified as a lower-risk, Schedule III controlled substance.
- What it means: It’s a first step toward a landmark shift in federal policy. Marijuana is currently placed in the Schedule I category alongside drugs including heroin and LSD.
- What’s next? The Drug Enforcement Administration will decide whether to reclassify marijuana. Its review could take months.
Nebraska set a world record for attendance at a women’s sports event.
- The event: The University of Nebraska’s volleyball match against Omaha last night. Nebraska, the nation’s fourth-ranked team, won in a sweep, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.
- The numbers: 92,003 fans filled Memorial Stadium — the university’s football home — breaking a record set last year at a soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg.
