The 7 The 7 Friday briefing: Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia; Mitch McConnell; college football; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

Share Human read | Listen 7 min

What to know: Schools face shortages of counselors, psychologists, social workers and therapists. And all of these Schools face shortages of counselors, psychologists, social workers and therapists. And all of these shortages have worsened since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It’s a big problem: There’s an ongoing There’s an ongoing student mental health crisis . But demand for help exceeds supply, even as providers try to find ways to address the emergency.

6

This is the first big weekend of the college football season.

Advertisement

7

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to movie theaters.

When? It premieres It premieres Friday, Oct. 13 , a reference to Swift’s lucky number. The movie will give fans a chance to experience or relive her record-breaking world tour

How to get tickets: AMC began selling them yesterday. But the theater chain warned of delays and site crashes due to anticipated demand.

And now … what to do this weekend: Find the best pizza in America. (Search your state here.) What to watch: Manga series “One Piece” on Netflix.

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.