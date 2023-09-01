The 7
Friday briefing: Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia; Mitch McConnell; college football; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie; and more
- What to know: Schools face shortages of counselors, psychologists, social workers and therapists. And all of these shortages have worsened since the coronavirus pandemic began.
- It’s a big problem: There’s an ongoing student mental health crisis. But demand for help exceeds supply, even as providers try to find ways to address the emergency.
6
This is the first big weekend of the college football season.
- What’s new? Player transfers and conference realignment have made the game tricky to follow. One star QB followed his famous father — “Coach Prime” — to Colorado.
- One game to watch: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State in Orlando (Sunday at 7:30 p.m., ABC). It’s the only ranked-team matchup of the weekend and should be a high-scoring affair.
7
Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to movie theaters.
- When? It premieres Friday, Oct. 13, a reference to Swift’s lucky number. The movie will give fans a chance to experience or relive her record-breaking world tour.
- How to get tickets: AMC began selling them yesterday. But the theater chain warned of delays and site crashes due to anticipated demand.
And now … what to do this weekend: Find the best pizza in America. (Search your state here.) What to watch: Manga series “One Piece” on Netflix.
John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.
