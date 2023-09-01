The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia; Mitch McConnell; college football; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie; and more

Updated September 1, 2023 at 6:45 a.m. EDT|Published September 1, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in the Georgia election case yesterday.

Mitch McConnell released a letter saying he’s “medically clear” to work.

  • Why? The Senate minority leader froze again while speaking in public this week. The letter, released yesterday, was from the attending physician of Congress.
  • In Congress: The incident has raised concerns about the 81-year-old’s health. Some Republicans outside the Senate called for McConnell to step down.
  • Zooming out: The current class of lawmakers is one of the oldest in history.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reported three trips on a private jet.

  • The details: Thomas’s latest financial disclosure was released yesterday. It confirmed the 2022 trips on billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow’s plane.
  • The bigger picture: Revelations this year about Thomas’s luxury vacations and travel funded by Crow have sparked calls for tougher ethics rules for the court.

A record number of families crossed the U.S. border illegally last month.

  • The numbers: The U.S. Border Patrol arrested at least 91,000 migrants who crossed as part of a family group in August, new data shows. It exceeded the previous high from 2019.
  • Why it matters: It creates a major humanitarian challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border. It could also place immigration in the spotlight during the 2024 presidential race.

The nation’s schools are short of 100,000 mental health staff.

  • What to know: Schools face shortages of counselors, psychologists, social workers and therapists. And all of these shortages have worsened since the coronavirus pandemic began.
  • It’s a big problem: There’s an ongoing student mental health crisis. But demand for help exceeds supply, even as providers try to find ways to address the emergency.

This is the first big weekend of the college football season.

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to movie theaters.

  • When? It premieres Friday, Oct. 13, a reference to Swift’s lucky number. The movie will give fans a chance to experience or relive her record-breaking world tour.
  • How to get tickets: AMC began selling them yesterday. But the theater chain warned of delays and site crashes due to anticipated demand.

And now … what to do this weekend: Find the best pizza in America. (Search your state here.) What to watch: Manga series “One Piece” on Netflix.

John Taylor contributed to today’s briefing.

