The 7
Monday briefing: Ukraine defense minister; Burning Man festival; Jimmy Buffett; U.S. Open; ‘Trinidad’ shipwreck; and more
- What to know: August’s blistering highs continued a summer-long heat spell from the Gulf Coast into New Mexico and Arizona. New Orleans set 20 calendar day record highs.
- There’s more to come: Extreme heat is expected to scorch the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast this week. You can check the heat index forecast for where you are here.
6
Three American men have reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals.
- Who? Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz. It’s the first time three American men have reached this stage of the tennis tournament since 2005.
- On the women’s side: The top seed, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, was eliminated by Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko yesterday. Ostapenko will play American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.
- The schedule: The men’s and women’s quarterfinals start tomorrow.
7
A long-lost shipwreck was found in Wisconsin waters.
- The ship: It’s called the Trinidad. It was built in 1867 and sank in Lake Michigan in 1881. It was probably used for moving grain and coal between New York and the Midwest.
- The discovery: The wreck was found in July using sonar technology, it was revealed last week. It’s remarkably intact, with some items such as plates and anchors well preserved.
And now … what to read this month: One of these 10 noteworthy new books. At the movies: Here are the fall's most anticipated releases.
