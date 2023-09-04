The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Ukraine defense minister; Burning Man festival; Jimmy Buffett; U.S. Open; ‘Trinidad’ shipwreck; and more

Updated September 4, 2023 at 6:35 a.m. EDT|Published September 4, 2023 at 6:16 a.m. EDT
Ukraine is replacing its defense minister after a year and a half of war.

2

Thousands of people are stuck at the Burning Man festival in Nevada.

Thousands of revelers attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert have been asked to shelter in place after a rainstorm turned the site into mud. (Video: Jhaan Elker/The Washington Post)
  • Why? Rain soaked the festival’s grounds this weekend, creating muddy conditions that forced organizers to close down roads. As many as 70,000 people are stranded.
  • The latest: One death was reported at the festival on Saturday, but it’s not clear if it was related to the weather. There is no shortage of food and water, an official said.

3

A Proud Boys leader was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

  • Who? Ethan Nordean, who led a group to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His sentence, handed down on Friday, was equal to the longest Jan. 6 sentence imposed so far.
  • What else to know: Another member of the far-right group, Dominic Pezzola, was given 10 years. He smashed a Capitol window, leading to the first breach of the building.

4

The singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett died on Friday.

5

Many Southern U.S. cities had their hottest August on record.

  • What to know: August’s blistering highs continued a summer-long heat spell from the Gulf Coast into New Mexico and Arizona. New Orleans set 20 calendar day record highs.
  • There’s more to come: Extreme heat is expected to scorch the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast this week. You can check the heat index forecast for where you are here.

6

Three American men have reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

  • Who? Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz. It’s the first time three American men have reached this stage of the tennis tournament since 2005.
  • On the women’s side: The top seed, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, was eliminated by Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko yesterday. Ostapenko will play American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.
  • The schedule: The men’s and women’s quarterfinals start tomorrow.

7

A long-lost shipwreck was found in Wisconsin waters.

  • The ship: It’s called the Trinidad. It was built in 1867 and sank in Lake Michigan in 1881. It was probably used for moving grain and coal between New York and the Midwest.
  • The discovery: The wreck was found in July using sonar technology, it was revealed last week. It’s remarkably intact, with some items such as plates and anchors well preserved.

