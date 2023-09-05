The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Vladimir Putin plans to meet Kim Jong Un; Burning Man; Steve Harwell; evening workout benefits; and more

Updated September 5, 2023 at 7:05 a.m. EDT|Published September 5, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un plan to meet in Russia.

  • Why? The North Korean leader may visit the Russian president later this month to discuss possible weapons deals to strengthen Russia’s forces in Ukraine, U.S. officials said.
  • Why it matters: There are signs that Russia is running low on ammunition as it deals with Ukraine’s counteroffensive. This potential deal could help replenish its stocks.
EXCLUSIVE

A new wave of climate-related illness is threatening humanity.

  • How we know: The Post worked with data experts to project how often people in nearly 15,500 cities would face such intense heat that they could quickly become ill.
  • Key findings: By 2050, over 5 billion people will be exposed to at least one month of health-threatening heat each year. Nations like Pakistan and India face the highest risk.
  • The dangers: Heat stroke and damage to the heart and kidneys if people work outside for long periods. Rising temperatures also bring tropical diseases to new areas.

Burning Man attendees started leaving the festival’s muddy grounds.

  • What to know: Rain and mud left the roads impassable this weekend, stranding an estimated 70,000 people in Nevada. One person was reported dead on Saturday.
  • The latest: Thousands attempted to leave yesterday after roads were reopened. As of midday, 64,000 attendees were still on the grounds.

Steve Harwell, the former Smash Mouth singer, died yesterday.

  • How he’s best known: For his vocals on the band’s 1999 hit “All Star.” It was famously featured in the 2001 movie “Shrek” and later became a staple of internet meme culture.
  • What happened? The 56-year-old had liver failure, the band’s manager said. He had struggled with addiction over the years that led to health complications.

Around 70,000 child-care centers are expected to close.

  • Why? The last of the stimulus money Congress set aside for child care during the pandemic expires this month. The $24 billion investment has helped to keep the industry afloat.
  • The possible impact: Around 3.2 million children could lose care, according to one study. It could also come with a big economic cost as parents reduce hours or leave their jobs.

Invasive pests are causing havoc across the planet.

  • How? They’re destroying crops, spreading pathogens, depleting fish stocks and driving native plants and animals toward extinction, according to a major new report.
  • The cost: An estimated $423 billion a year. And that’s expected to grow as global trade and travel continue to supercharge the spread of plants and animals across continents.

Evening workouts could give you better sleep.

  • What to know: If you give yourself some time between your workout and bed, evening exercise can give you benefits including deeper sleep, research shows.
  • When’s the best time of day to exercise? Morning workouts in the sunlight can help synchronize your body clock. But exercise at any time is better than none.

