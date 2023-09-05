Tuesday briefing: Vladimir Putin plans to meet Kim Jong Un; Burning Man; Steve Harwell; evening workout benefits; and more

1
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un plan to meet in Russia.
- Why? The North Korean leader may visit the Russian president later this month to discuss possible weapons deals to strengthen Russia’s forces in Ukraine, U.S. officials said.
- Why it matters: There are signs that Russia is running low on ammunition as it deals with Ukraine’s counteroffensive. This potential deal could help replenish its stocks.
2
A new wave of climate-related illness is threatening humanity.
- How we know: The Post worked with data experts to project how often people in nearly 15,500 cities would face such intense heat that they could quickly become ill.
- Key findings: By 2050, over 5 billion people will be exposed to at least one month of health-threatening heat each year. Nations like Pakistan and India face the highest risk.
- The dangers: Heat stroke and damage to the heart and kidneys if people work outside for long periods. Rising temperatures also bring tropical diseases to new areas.
3
Burning Man attendees started leaving the festival’s muddy grounds.
- What to know: Rain and mud left the roads impassable this weekend, stranding an estimated 70,000 people in Nevada. One person was reported dead on Saturday.
- The latest: Thousands attempted to leave yesterday after roads were reopened. As of midday, 64,000 attendees were still on the grounds.
4
Steve Harwell, the former Smash Mouth singer, died yesterday.
- How he’s best known: For his vocals on the band’s 1999 hit “All Star.” It was famously featured in the 2001 movie “Shrek” and later became a staple of internet meme culture.
- What happened? The 56-year-old had liver failure, the band’s manager said. He had struggled with addiction over the years that led to health complications.
5
Around 70,000 child-care centers are expected to close.
- Why? The last of the stimulus money Congress set aside for child care during the pandemic expires this month. The $24 billion investment has helped to keep the industry afloat.
- The possible impact: Around 3.2 million children could lose care, according to one study. It could also come with a big economic cost as parents reduce hours or leave their jobs.
6
Invasive pests are causing havoc across the planet.
Evening workouts could give you better sleep.
And now … what to make this week: One of these five non-boring brown-bag sandwiches. Or: Keep summer alive with these nine recipes.
