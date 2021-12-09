The tales of romantic partnership that unfold in Christie’s urban cubby holes don’t knit together in any cohesive way — they come across as no more fully integrated than the personality of the show’s main character. Bobbie (or historically, Bobby) is such a blurry mass of ambivalences and contradictions that the figure is forever an enigma. It’s also forever the show’s weakness. “Will any person ever get the ‘juice’ of you?” sing the suitors — now male — who pop out of co-op front doors to sing “You Could Drive a Person Crazy.” (Elder forms a delightful trio for the Andrews Sisters-style number with Manu Narayan and Bobby Conte.)