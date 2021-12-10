Although the animating event is a murder, director Tazewell Thompson’s revival in Arena Stage’s largest space, the Fichandler, never manages to acquire the urgency that would hold us, eager for the next turn of the plot. Not that it has much of a plot. The character-driven play isn’t a crime procedural by any means — rather, it’s about the aspirations nourished and thwarted by a culture that stifles the dreams of Black men and women. And particularly, in this case, of Roderick Lawrence’s Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a gifted blues guitarist who is killed not long after being released from prison.
Wilson’s dexterity at filling his stories with rich portraits of people chafing at daily hardship is on display here, particularly in the performances of Joy Jones as Vera, Floyd’s wary, on-and-off girlfriend, and Roz White as Vera’s funny, down-to-earth neighbor, Louise. They are two of seven in this cast — the seven being the instruments of Wilson’s metaphorical band, each swinging to a rhythm of its own. If you think of this drama, which takes place in 1948, as a kind of blues riff itself, the music flowing mellowly this way and that, you’ll get an idea of the languorous prose concert the playwright devised.
The acting is more or less unassailable, with Dane Figueroa Edidi contributing an intriguing turn as Louise’s niece Ruby, whom her aunt perceives as trouble. And as usual, Louise is right. Edidi’s portrayal is seduction pure and simple, the intention to satisfy Ruby’s need for control over the men who gather in Vera’s backyard — friends of Floyd’s like Michael Anthony Williams’s Canewell and Eden Marryshow’s Red Carter, as well as David Emerson Toney’s Hedley, a Caribbean immigrant neighbor who nurses baroque grievances.
Set designer Donald Eastman places the action in an airy courtyard of broken concrete slabs — the cracks in the cement betokening the fissures that will symbolically swallow up Floyd. Harry Nadal’s costumes are eye-catching, but perhaps a tad too stunning. You do wonder where Ruby, who shows up with just a little suitcase, gets all those drop-dead outfits. The only serious technical problem, though, is the intelligibility of Toney’s Caribbean accent; an audience member loses more than half his speeches in the in-the-round Fichandler.
We’re all reacquainting ourselves with the rituals of theatergoing in what we pray will be a sustained period of post-shutdown performances. I wonder whether my impatience with “Seven Guitars” had to do with adjusting again to Wilson’s constructions, which are beautiful if sometimes overlong. Wading contentedly into a river of words floating by for more than three hours may be an exercise that requires a bit more practice.
Seven Guitars, by August Wilson. Directed by Tazewell Thompson. Set, Donald Eastman; costumes, Harry Nadal; lighting, Robert Wierzel; sound, Fabian Obispo. About 3 hours 10 minutes. Through Dec. 26 at Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth St. SW. 202-488-3300. arenastage.org.