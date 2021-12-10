Wilson’s dexterity at filling his stories with rich portraits of people chafing at daily hardship is on display here, particularly in the performances of Joy Jones as Vera, Floyd’s wary, on-and-off girlfriend, and Roz White as Vera’s funny, down-to-earth neighbor, Louise. They are two of seven in this cast — the seven being the instruments of Wilson’s metaphorical band, each swinging to a rhythm of its own. If you think of this drama, which takes place in 1948, as a kind of blues riff itself, the music flowing mellowly this way and that, you’ll get an idea of the languorous prose concert the playwright devised.