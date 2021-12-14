The 270 tickets to “Everybody Rise” sold out in record time. Music director Jon Kalbfleisch, who began his Signature association with the company’s first Sondheim production, “Sweeney Todd,” in 1991, was at the piano for the memorial. I watched on a digital connection as actors I have seen in some of those 30-plus productions stepped up to the microphone: Natascia Diaz singing “Loving You,” from “Passion”; Holly Twyford delivering “Send in the Clowns,” from “A Little Night Music”; Nova Y. Payton, crooning “Children Will Listen” from “Into the Woods”; Bobby Smith, choosing “Marry Me a Little,” a song that had been cut on Broadway and later restored, in “Company.”