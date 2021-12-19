Hartmere’s tale posits the characters out of all those bedtime classics dwelling in a kingdom that is akin to an enchanted backstage green room. Over a P.A. system, a Wizard-of-Oz-like martinet known as the Narrator (Michael McGrath) calls them to work any time a child somewhere reads their story. “Hansel and Gretel to the gingerbread house!” the Narrator declares. In their downtime, the princesses of all the stories gather for “Scroll Club,” their version of a book club. At the door appears the Original Fairy Godmother, better known to the princesses as Notorious O.F.G. (and played by Brooke Dillman with a streak of silver in her hair, a la feminist hero Friedan). On Cinderella, the unhappiest of the princesses, she bestows a copy of her book, “The Feminine Mystique,” with the intention of opening the princesses’ eyes to their own power, and, yes, ability to write their own happy endings.