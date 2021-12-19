Heelan plays Cinderella in “Once Upon a One More Time,” the world-premiere entertainment vibrating on hyperdrive at Shakespeare Theatre Company, and she confers some elegance and order on a vigorous show that you wish would slow down to catch its breath. The musical, directed by hip-hop choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid, has so many over-caffeinated fairy-tale characters running around the stage of Sidney Harman Hall that Heelan’s warm presence comes across as a vitally calming cup of chamomile tea.
Twenty-three songs from the Spears pop canon are crammed into “Once Upon a One More Time”: hits such as “Toxic,” “Oops! … I Did It Again” and “ … Baby One More Time” join lesser known melodies like “If I’m Dancing” and “Passenger” and even a song called “Cinderella.” Jon Hartmere has found welcome ways to weave some of them into his script — “Work Bitch,” sung to Cinderella by her wicked stepmother (Emily Skinner) and stepsisters (MiMi Scardulla and Tess Soltau), being a notable success.
The big difficulty at this point in the musical’s evolution — a production with Broadway on its agenda — is that no song gets the space and time necessary truly to break out. This frustratingly rushed sensation is emblematic of a production that packs in too many competing conceits and devices. The numbers are set off here in little explosions, courtesy of the Madrids’ rat-a-tat tutting moves. Their dances are sharp but abbreviated: mere quotes, where an audience wants full sentences, and a bigger charge out of hearing Spears’s repurposed music. (Along with Spears, Max Martin and Pharrell Williams are among the numerous songwriters.)
Shakespeare Theatre Company became the unlikely host for this Broadway tryout, after the scuttling of a Chicago engagement before the pandemic. The company’s quest for lasting relevance includes finding properties that might fill the seats in the challengingly grand, $89 million, 750-seat Harman Hall. The hook for a troupe hooked on ageless texts was the notion that fairy tales can be counted among the classics. The attachment of Spears’s name and appeal doubtless sealed the bargain. It’s also a win for the musical that there’s new attention on all things Spears, given the singer’s recent victory in a long legal battle to end a strict conservatorship over her personal and professional life, overseen by her father. The thematic symmetry between her struggle for freedom and that of Cinderella provides an added rationale for a joyful listen to her songs.
Other elements assembled at the Harman do portend an evening of buoyant delight, especially in view of Loren Elstein’s beguiling candy-colored costumes and a cast featuring Justin Guarini as a comically preening and eternally straying Prince Charming. But some refinements will be required if “Once Upon a One More Time” is to take the next step, starting with a thinning of that herd of songs and somehow streamlining a complicated and confusing story.
Hartmere’s tale posits the characters out of all those bedtime classics dwelling in a kingdom that is akin to an enchanted backstage green room. Over a P.A. system, a Wizard-of-Oz-like martinet known as the Narrator (Michael McGrath) calls them to work any time a child somewhere reads their story. “Hansel and Gretel to the gingerbread house!” the Narrator declares. In their downtime, the princesses of all the stories gather for “Scroll Club,” their version of a book club. At the door appears the Original Fairy Godmother, better known to the princesses as Notorious O.F.G. (and played by Brooke Dillman with a streak of silver in her hair, a la feminist hero Friedan). On Cinderella, the unhappiest of the princesses, she bestows a copy of her book, “The Feminine Mystique,” with the intention of opening the princesses’ eyes to their own power, and, yes, ability to write their own happy endings.
You’ll recognize the magical crew: Snow White (Aisha Jackson), Sleeping Beauty (Ashley Chiu), Rapunzel (Wonu Ogunfowora), “Beauty and the Beast’s” Belle (Belinda Allyn), the Little Mermaid (Lauren Zakrin), the princess from “The Princess and the Pea” (Morgan Weed). They — and others! — are conjured in the vein of “Wicked” and “Into the Woods”: figures from folklore with the problems of average folks. The villain of the piece, it seems, is Male Privilege, embodied by the supercilious Prince Charming, who couches his betrayals as mere naughtiness in “Oops … I Did It Again.” (When confronted with the Prince’s duplicities, Guarini strikes just the right note of dismissive superiority.)
The musical’s control-freak Narrator is a curious and ill-defined presence who exemplifies the evening’s larger narrative issue: Just what world is this? If Cinderella can converse with the Little Girl who is reading her story (played by Adrianna and Mila Weir at alternating performances), then in which dimension do the events of “Once Upon a One More Time” occur? I’ve glossed over other exposition issues in a show in which the overall effect is both attenuated and weirdly contrived.
Anna Fleischle’s set provides an attractive minimalist canvas for Sven Ortel’s splendid, scene-summoning videos and projections, and a cast nearly two dozen strong meets the material with the zest demanded of them. It’s Heelan, though, as Cinderella, who best illustrates the potential for this musical to rise to the next level. There’s a winning caliber of poise in her portrayal, a pleasing conjuring of both the mythical princess and realistic woman, struggling to make sense of the limits imposed on her. (Plus she sings with a polish to make Britney proud.)
The assets may be apparent in this project, but a substantial payoff is still waiting to happen. That potential makes me think it will be worthwhile sometime down the road to see the show at least once more, upon a one more time.
Once Upon a One More Time, book by Jon Hartmere, based on music performed by Britney Spears. Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid. Set, Anna Fleischle; costumes, Loren Elstein; lighting, Sonoyo Nishikawa; sound, Andrew Keister; projections, Sven Ortel; special effects, Jeremy Chernick; music director, Britt Bonney; orchestrations, Matt Stine and James Olmstead. With Selene Haro, Raymond J. Lee, Ryan Steele. About 2 hours 20 minutes. Through Jan. 9 at Sidney Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW. 202-547-1122. shakespearetheatre.org.