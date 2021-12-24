New Yorkers are now such seasoned coronavirus fighters — having suffered terribly in the first devastating outbreaks in the spring of 2020 — that the dread and fear are more tempered this time. The streets during this first Christmas of the mostly vaccinated are far more crowded with visitors than at the desolate end of 2020, when Times Square looked like a scene from a dystopian movie. (It will also look a bit different from the past for the New Year’s Eve ball drop; Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that crowds, reduced from the usual 58,000 to 15,000, will have to be vaccinated and masked.) The city’s requirements for proof of immunization in restaurants and entertainment venues seem to have had some salutary effect: On Wednesday, for instance, as omicron cases multiplied, some 13 Broadway productions had to scrub plans for their evening shows. But at 18 others, the show went on.