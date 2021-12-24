Godley: This is a story about money and economics. And so some red flags come up. But I would say from the absolute get-go, we have not had a single negative response in that regard. And, you know, I’m Jewish, I know a lot of Jewish people. We had a wonderful rabbi, Daniel Bernstein, who advised us on this and helped us with a lot of it. I can tell when there are a lot of Jewish people in the audience: Adrian has a line about Reform Jews. And you have to be Jewish to know what that means. Right? And the chuckles and the laughter and the enjoyment of those things, I can feel them getting on board with us.