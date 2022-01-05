The evenings are all about looking back, particularly at the shows and the artists that put the center on the theatrical map. Jeffrey Finn, the organization’s vice president and executive producer of theater, said the music of three shows that had pre-Broadway starts at the Kennedy Center — “Pippin,” “Annie” and “Les Miz” — will form the thematic core of the 90-minute production, directed by Marc Bruni (“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”).