After “The Prom” wrapped its Broadway run in 2019, Ryan Murphy’s starry movie version (with Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman) dropped on Netflix a year later. That’s part of a wider trend; audiences no longer have to wait decades to watch the latest buzzy musical from their couches. But shows like “Hamilton,” “Come From Away” and “Dear Evan Hansen” played several years on Broadway and took a lap or two around North America before they were asked to coexist with their on-screen counterparts.