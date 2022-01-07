Considering “The Prom’s” unusually swift stage-to-screen journey, the production now occupying the Eisenhower Theater feels undermined by the recency of Murphy’s faithful take on the same story. Factor in the omicron variant and it was sadly unsurprising to see swaths of empty seats at Wednesday night’s performance, where the scattered crowd sapped some of the energy from director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw’s high-octane staging.
That’s not to say the “The Prom,” with toe-tapping music by Matthew Sklar and clever lyrics from Chad Beguelin, isn’t enjoyable. Bob Martin and Beguelin have written a hysterically self-aware book about four narcissistic Broadway performers striving to change hearts and minds in a backwater Indiana town, where the high school would rather cancel prom than let sweet-natured outcast Emma Nolan (Kaden Kearney) take another girl as her date.
Courtney Balan mostly pulls off the unenviable task of imbuing Broadway diva Dee Dee Allen with believable megawatt stardom. As career chorus girl Angie Dickinson and down-on-his-luck actor Trent Oliver, Emily Borromeo and Bud Weber make the most of underwritten roles, which ask them to each nail a showstopper — Angie’s Bob Fosse homage, “Zazz,” and Trent’s catchy anthem of empathy, “Love Thy Neighbor.”
But if there’s a reason to RSVP for this production of “The Prom,” it’s Patrick Wetzel’s performance as washed-up show queen Barry Glickman. While Corden was capable but miscast in Murphy’s film, Wetzel fuels the character with a balanced brew of middle-aged neurosis, paternal protectiveness and playful flamboyance. “I’m as gay as a bucket of wigs,” he asserts, before spitting with ferocity, “A bucket of them!”
Wetzel shines in the stirring Act 1 closer “Tonight Belongs to You,” which Nicholaw packs to the gills with highly caffeinated choreography. Other highlights include “Dance With You,” a tender duet shared by Emma and her closeted girlfriend, Alyssa Greene (Kalyn West); “We Look to You,” a loving ode to musical theater sung by the high school’s principal (an endearing Sinclair Mitchell); and the show’s get-on-your-feet finale, “It’s Time to Dance.”
Still, Scott Pask’s simplistic set — revolving backdrops that are starting to look a little worse for wear on this tour — serves as an ever-present reminder of Murphy’s flawed but more vibrantly imagined film. Where that version accentuated the material like a wrist corsage, this staging feels out of step.
The Prom, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw. Scenic design, Scott Pask; costumes, Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman; lighting, Natasha Katz; sound, Brian Ronan; wigs and hair, Josh Marquette; arrangements and orchestrations, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Larry Hochman and Glen Kelly; music direction, Chris Gurr. With Ashanti J’Aria and Shavey Brown. About 2½ hours. $49-$139. Through Jan. 16 at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. 202-467-4600. kennedy-center.org.