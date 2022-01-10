Carter has played dozens of ASC roles, most notably as both Prince Hal and King Henry in the “Henry IV” and “Henry V” cycle. He’ll continue to act, beginning in February as Romeo opposite Meg Rodgers, in a “Romeo and Juliet” to be directed by José Zayas. Carter said one of his priorities will be to try to draw more audiences of color into the playhouse, and another will be to address the desire of many actors to be given contracts of shorter duration, to maximize their scheduling flexibility.