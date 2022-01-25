Acheson still remembers how hard it was originally to turn this device into reality, at least when it came to the puppet character of Anne. Anne Frank is “a holy figure,” he says. “She’s this intangible genius, an example for all of us to live up to. So I kept psyching myself out: I could not get the face. I could not get the face.” But then he remembered that audiences are the co-creators of successful puppetry, projecting emotion and vitality onto inanimate objects: This epiphany made him feel less burdened, and so resolved his block.