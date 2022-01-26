This compressed revival of “Long Day’s Journey” is produced by Audible, a company with the admirable mission of recording its productions at off-Broadway’s Minetta Lane Theatre for millions of listeners. (Audible is owned by Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.) But the genius of O’Neill’s masterwork, I’d argue, is in that endless torrent of words, the incessant rounds of barbs and complaints and accusations the Tyrones heap on one another. An optimal “Long Day’s Journey,” even with some leavening moments, leaves you tense and devastated. It’s fatiguing because the Tyrones are exhausting. This one falls into that least satisfying of categories: irrelevant.