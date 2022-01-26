Two years of a pandemic can do strange things to a creative mind. Like asking the question: “Can we get an audience in and out of a grueling 3½ hour, four-act play really fast? Because, come on, who wants to sit for that long in a KN95 mask through a drama set in 1912 in which the characters talk, talk, talk!
Alternative plan: How about director Robert O’Hara — a champion of original work — finds a new two-hour play for the four fine actors galloping through this short “Journey”?
This compressed revival of “Long Day’s Journey” is produced by Audible, a company with the admirable mission of recording its productions at off-Broadway’s Minetta Lane Theatre for millions of listeners. (Audible is owned by Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.) But the genius of O’Neill’s masterwork, I’d argue, is in that endless torrent of words, the incessant rounds of barbs and complaints and accusations the Tyrones heap on one another. An optimal “Long Day’s Journey,” even with some leavening moments, leaves you tense and devastated. It’s fatiguing because the Tyrones are exhausting. This one falls into that least satisfying of categories: irrelevant.
I was looking forward to Camp and Marvel as skinflint actor James and benighted addict Mary. They are experienced stage actors who’ve gravitated winningly to television — he in HBO’s “The Night Of” and Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit”; she on Showtime’s “Homeland.” They’re joined by Blankson-Wood as the seriously ill younger son, Edmund (whom O’Neill based on himself), and Jason Bowen as the embittered drunk of an elder brother, James Jr. Regretfully missing in action is the fifth character, Cathleen, the young maid whose useful service as a naive observer of the family’s fragilities has been sacrificed to an unnamed adapter tapping impatiently on their watch.
The whole affair — staged on designer Clint Ramos’s skeletal set, whose most prominent feature is that room in which Mary gets high — feels drained rather than draining. Camp and Marvel, married in real life, successfully convey the sixth sense that develops in a long relationship — in the Tyrones’ case, the petty irritations and profound regrets that are triggered in subtle gestures and offhand remarks.
But the woundings never become truly inflamed. It’s difficult to account for the catastrophic degree to which Mary’s affliction sets the house on edge (though her addiction to painkillers, owing to the quack doctor who prescribed them after Edmund’s difficult birth, does manage a contemporary resonance). Bowen and Blankson-Wood contribute creditable portrayals, but the feral resentments of overwhelmed sons remain underexplored.
Fresh takes on classics sometimes yield stunning illumination. The revelation of this Reader’s Digest-style condensation is that a “Long Day’s Journey” that’s easy on your haunches does little for your heart.
Long Day’s Journey into Night, by Eugene O’Neill. Directed by Robert O’Hara. Set and costumes, Clint Ramos; lighting, Alex Jainchill; sound, Palmer Hefferan. About two hours. Through Feb. 20 at Minetta Lane Theatre, 18 Minetta Lane, New York. ticketmaster.com.
