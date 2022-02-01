The early-1990s cutoff gives the production a convenient out for not dealing head-on with the facets of Jackson’s story that have so tarnished his reputation — though not, perhaps, his popularity; the theater’s box office will be the judge of that. Nottage employs a bit of narrative sleight-of-hand, with only the most opaque of acknowledgments of the accusations to emerge later. “Who is this family he wants to bring on tour?” one of Jackson’s minions inquires, suggesting vaguely something untoward. Later, in the requisite news conference scene — why are reporters always costumed in trench coats? — someone shouts: “What do you have to say about the recent allegations?” (The question goes unanswered.)