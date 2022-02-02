“As we’ve been working on it, it doesn’t feel ‘period’ because the conversation is so current,” Aparicio says. “It’s sad but true that nothing has changed. The conversations that they’re having in 1979 are complete mirrors of what’s happening right now.”
GALA commissioned Svich in spring 2020, as theaters went dark because of the pandemic, to adapt “Laguna” for a later production, once theaters reopened. Even as the omicron variant dealt a blow this winter to the theater community’s tepid revival, GALA forged ahead with its Spanish-language production of the play (with English surtitles), which begins performances Feb. 5.
Svich first read Ferré’s novel in the ’90s, after it was recognized as a National Book Award finalist, and she began the adaptation by taking mental notes while rereading it. She then analyzed the text more closely while putting together a chapter-by-chapter outline and a storyboard of pivotal plot points. Eventually, the playwright decided to streamline the book’s sprawling cast of characters to a half-dozen key figures.
“One of the difficult things about adaptations of novels is that they just take more time than you ever would imagine,” says Svich, an Obie Award lifetime achievement recipient with dozens of plays under her belt. “Unlike writing a play from scratch, where it’s just me kind of swimming in my own ideas, you’re having this constant dialogue with the source text. You have to go through so many layers and so many drafts if you’re doing an adaptation and rethinking and rejiggering.”
The story centers on Isabel (played by Yaiza Figueroa), an aspiring writer who sees her dreams undermined by the family-business ambitions of her abusive husband, Quintin (Ernesto Concepción). Passed down by Quintin’s elitist parents, the titular San Juan estate is the setting for a thorny family drama that weighs the merits of carving one’s own path against those of following in the previous generation’s footsteps.
Ferré, who died in 2016, had firsthand experience with the Puerto Rican political climate: She was the daughter of Luis A. Ferré, the territory’s governor from 1969 to 1973. As Puerto Rico’s sociopolitical tensions simmer to the surface of “Laguna,” the familial conflicts reveal themselves as analogues for broader divisions.
“There’s a story about families and coming into your own and being in an oppressive personal relationship,” Svich says. “Then there’s a story of being in an oppressive society, where the conservative wealthy class wants to cling to that tightly and where those who are suffering under generations of colonialism are literally fighting to be heard and ready for their space. So that became my heartbeat.”
When it came to casting, Aparicio says the production turned to all Puerto Rican actors “to really ensure that we are telling this story in the right way.” That authenticity drew Figueroa and Concepción to the project, as did the acting challenge of carrying their characters through a daunting but alluring 33-year arc.
“There are very [few] stories about Puerto Rico at the moment being performed onstage,” Figueroa says. “Now, into 2022, we’re still having the same problems with the same questions. I saw it as an opportunity to, I guess, raise our voice a little.”
“We’re stepping into the intricacies and complexities of this family through the generations,” Concepción adds. “You could see the ideological factors from the family, the psychology of the individual intertwined through generations. For me, that is extremely interesting.”
It wasn’t lost on the play’s cast and creative team that “Laguna” is premiering in a city that, like Puerto Rico, is pursuing statehood. And GALA is just three miles from the Capitol, where legislation for Puerto Rican statehood was reintroduced last year, as the territory continues to feel the effects of 2017’s Hurricane Maria and the federal government’s widely criticized response.
“Making work at this incredibly uncertain time, telling a story that’s so deeply political and emotional and complicated and beautiful … I feel like that’s incredibly important,” Svich says. “Especially with everything that Puerto Rico has been going through — still reeling from the hurricane, still basically being ignored by a lot of the U.S. — it’s very emotional.”
If you go
La Casa de la Laguna
GALA Hispanic Theatre, 3333 14th St. NW. 202-234-7174. galatheatre.org.
Dates: Feb. 5-27.
Prices: $20-$55.