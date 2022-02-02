“One of the difficult things about adaptations of novels is that they just take more time than you ever would imagine,” says Svich, an Obie Award lifetime achievement recipient with dozens of plays under her belt. “Unlike writing a play from scratch, where it’s just me kind of swimming in my own ideas, you’re having this constant dialogue with the source text. You have to go through so many layers and so many drafts if you’re doing an adaptation and rethinking and rejiggering.”