“You have to stretch and some people don’t want to see it,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many times there has been a tweet or Instagram message that just said, ‘When is there going to be a musical number?’ I love that, but at the same time, we as artists, we’re going to be stretching until someone literally tries to stop us. And even then we’ll push harder, because it’s making us grow every time we do something different.”