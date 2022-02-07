The paper is eloquently scattered, a credit to director Natsu Onoda Power, who is also the production designer. The diffuseness of the show’s writing is more problematic. “Dear Mapel” encompasses numerous gripping and funny moments, vividly realized onstage by the charismatic Psalmayene 24 (a.k.a. Gregory Morrison), who goes by Psalm. It’s thrilling to hear some of what led to this artist’s increasing and deserved prominence as playwright, director, performer, lyricist, filmmaker and seminal figure in hip-hop theater. But the current iteration of “Dear Mapel” could use more thematic and dramaturgical connective tissue — writerly touches that might pull the play’s discrete anecdotes together and turn them into a fully satisfying whole.
The show does get off to a fun and meaningful start, when Psalm saunters into the theater space and proceeds to use a broom and leaf blower to clear ground-level paper, helped by a second performer, musician JabariDC (a.k.a. Jabari Exum). Subsequently, JabariDC provides dynamic percussion and portrays minor characters throughout.
Its cast in place, “Dear Mapel” chronicles the playwright’s personal and artistic coming-of-age, deploying a narrative peppered with letter-style salutations and occasional spoken-word poetry. The all-but-absent father is a leitmotif as the play recalls Psalm’s Brooklyn childhood, formative showbiz experiences, encounters with racism and more. Projections of images including New York streetscapes are beamed onto the paper cloud, adding texture. (Kelly Colburn is projections designer.)
The storytelling brims with memorable scenes, such as the time Psalm’s band was booed at the Apollo Theater. Or the uneasy walk he took through a cotton field while on tour with a children’s production of “Pinocchio” that seemed to him to verge on racist tropes. Or a fraught but ultimately funny experience buying a watermelon from a too-solicitous Trader Joe’s checkout clerk.
Sharp as they are individually, the anecdotes in many cases demand additional framing or linking — contextualization that would create a greater sense of an organic, resonant, multilayered whole. The narrative’s flashbacks and flash-forwards also could use more smoothness.
Doubtless Psalm will be able to fine-tune in a future draft. Given its wealth of interest, humor, profundity and flair, this letter-themed play should not get a premature sign-off.
Dear Mapel, by Psalmayene 24. Directed by Natsu Onoda Power; lighting design, Alberto Segarra; costumes, Danielle Preston; sound, Nick “tha 1da” Hernandez; dramaturge, Jocelyn Clarke. About 90 minutes. In-person through Feb. 13 at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Streams online Feb. 14-27. mosaictheater.org.
