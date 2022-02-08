In “Compulsion or The House Behind,” dramatist Groff sets about examining a more corrosive protagonist, one whose effect is the opposite of Mary Meyer’s. Groff’s Sid Silver is so stubbornly devoted to his version of history that he alienates everyone who works with or loves him. His intransigence concerns his own stage adaptation of the renowned Holocaust memoir “The Diary of Anne Frank” and a belief that it is far superior to the more sentimental version Anne’s father, Otto, approved for production on Broadway.