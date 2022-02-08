Coaxing figures out of the shadows seems to be a recurring theme on Washington stages these days, as more theaters emerge from the dark corners of the shutdown. Over at the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center, Theater J has unveiled its revival of Rinne B. Groff’s “Compulsion or The House Behind,” another play about a figure on the fringes of major 20th-century events — in this case, the story of Meyer Levin, here called Sid Silver, an author whose fixation on Anne Frank became a self-defeating obsession.
“Change Agent” is the more compelling work of the two, though the production in Arena’s Cradle, impeccably adorned by set designer Wilson Chin and costume designer Alejo Vietti, fails at times to take maximum advantage of the script’s dramatic potential; there’s such a placid varnish applied that the play’s momentum tends to get stifled. (It doesn’t help that Luis Vega’s in-and-out accent as JFK sounds more Brooklyn than Boston.)
Nevertheless, Lucas, author of the play “Prelude to a Kiss” and the movie “Longtime Companion,” develops “Change Agent” into a portrait of an affair to remember — or one that merits this scrutiny. Mary Meyer’s mysterious death under still-murky conditions on a canal towpath in Georgetown a year after Kennedy’s assassination deliciously affirms Lucas’s conspiratorial conjecture. Did Mary’s progressive politics make for pillow talk that influenced JFK’s peaceful resolution of the Cuban missile crisis, thereby enraging the CIA to push for a more aggressive confrontation? Could that have left Mary a more vulnerable target after Kennedy’s death?
The playwright, though, resists the temptation to push the story into political thriller territory. “Change Agent” is more character- than plot-driven, keying on Mary’s deteriorating marriage to Cord, played with a tightly wound company-man acuity by Jeffrey Omura. It also revolves intriguingly around Mary’s long friendship with Jackie Kennedy (Kathryn Tkel), whom Lucas portrays as unfailingly gracious, and too genteel for pitched romantic battle. She is, it seems, the forbearing Diana to the Charles-and-Camilla act of Jack and Mary.
It’s no accident that Vietti’s elegant costumes are all visions in shades of silver and charcoal: This is, after all, a drama residing entirely in a gray area. Abello and Tkel successfully evoke the peculiar Washington bonds of women of the era in close orbit around power, and Regan Linton adds excellent dashes of seen-it-all wisdom as their D.C. socialite friend Cicely. Lucas’s editorializing epilogue about Mary’s impact feels excessive. But otherwise, “Change Agent” is admirably spare and sobering, a lesson in how all politics is not only local but also personal.
In “Compulsion or The House Behind,” dramatist Groff sets about examining a more corrosive protagonist, one whose effect is the opposite of Mary Meyer’s. Groff’s Sid Silver is so stubbornly devoted to his version of history that he alienates everyone who works with or loves him. His intransigence concerns his own stage adaptation of the renowned Holocaust memoir “The Diary of Anne Frank” and a belief that it is far superior to the more sentimental version Anne’s father, Otto, approved for production on Broadway.
If “Change Agent” tallies the personal toll of pursuing a worthy ideal, “Compulsion” looks at the folly of pursuing justice over a personal slight to its irrational extreme. As Sid, Paul Morella is such a persuasive pain — such a noodge, we say in Yiddish — that an audience member grows as weary with him as do the characters closest to him: his wife (Kimberly Gilbert) and an Israeli director (Marcus Kyd) Sid bamboozles into staging his adaptation.
Under Johanna Gruenhut’s direction, “Compulsion” is only sporadically involving. Mark Acheson’s puppets, which were also used 11 years ago in off-Broadway’s Public Theater’s production starring Mandy Patinkin as Sid, come across as art-y, superfluous devices; it adds little to our understanding of Sid’s psyche to have Anne talk to him in his dreams in puppet form. In general, this overlong illumination of one man’s curious quest has too many tiresome strings attached.
Change Agent, written and directed by Craig Lucas. Set, Wilson Chin; costumes, Alejo Vietti; lighting, Cha See; sound and music, Broken Chord; projections, Caite Hevner. About 2½ hours. Through March 6 at Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth St. SE. arenastage.org. 202-488-3300.
Compulsion or The House Behind, by Rinne B. Groff. Directed by Johanna Gruenhut. Puppet design, Matt Acheson; set, Nephelie Andonyadis; costumes, Sarah Cubbage; lighting, Jesse W. Belsky; sound and music, Sarah O’Halloran. About 2½ hours. Through Feb. 20 at Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, 1529 16th St. NW. theaterj.org. 202-777-3210.